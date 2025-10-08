2025 World Investor Week Forum Launched On October 8

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Taipei, Taiwan--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - The 2025 World Investor Week (WIW) Joint Forum opened in Taipei, joining more than 100 countries in a global initiative led by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) to advance investor education and financial literacy.







Leaders from the nine co-hosting institutions and the Vice Chairperson of the Financial Supervisory Commission attended the opening ceremony.

Photo provided by the WIW Joint Forum.

This year's Taiwan forum, held on October 8-9 at CPBAE, NCCU in Taipei, was themed "Digital Innovation × Professional Collaboration: Building a Trusted Asset Management Framework." It was co-hosted by nine major institutions: the Pension Fund Association, R.O.C. (PFA), Securities Investment Trust & Consulting Association of the R.O.C. (SITCA), CFA Society Taiwan (CFA), Taiwan Academy of Banking and Finance (TABF), Financial Planning Association of Taiwan (FPAT), Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), Taipei Exchange (TPEx), Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX), and Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation (TDCC).







The Vice Chairperson of the Financial Supervisory Commission delivered the opening remarks at the forum.

Photo provided by the WIW Joint Forum.

The two-day program featured four main themes. The opening session, led by CFA Society Taiwan, focused on AI and investment research, examining how generative AI and big data reshaped investment strategies under evolving international regulations, while addressing the legal and regulatory challenges of bringing real-world assets (RWA) on-chain. In the afternoon, the Pension Fund Association addressed financial resilience in an aging society, with discussions on retirement planning, trust services, and anti-fraud measures tailored to Taiwan's super-aged demographic challenges.







The 2025 WIW Joint Forum brought together leaders and experts to discuss AI, anti-fraud education, and financial resilience.

Photo provided by the WIW Joint Forum.

On October 9, the Financial Planning Association of Taiwan highlighted Taiwan's new asset management landscape, emphasizing the role of CFP professionals, prospects for Taiwan as a regional asset management hub, and issues in data protection and AI-driven risk management. The concluding session, hosted by SITCA, featured a keynote address focusing on Singapore's latest financial market trends and experiences, followed by discussions on global fund industry and alternative investment trends, covering insights from Japan's NISA program, global REITs, private equity, and emerging alternative investment opportunities.

The forum attracted over 1,000 registrants, making it one of the largest WIW events in Asia this year. The strong turnout underscored rising interest in AI applications, retirement resilience, and global investment strategies. Organizers noted that the forum not only echoed IOSCO's global call for investor protection but also highlighted Taiwan's growing role in the international financial arena.

