Deteriorating Security In KP: PTI Confirms Gandapur Replaced By Sohail Afridi As Chief Minister

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja has officially confirmed that Ali Amin Gandapur has been replaced as Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with Sohail Afridi appointed as his successor. The party attributes this leadership change to the escalating terrorism and worsening security situation in the province.

Speaking to the media, Raja explained that PTI Chairman Imran Khan made the decision in light of the recent surge in militant attacks, including the tragic deaths of security personnel in Orakzai . He emphasized the urgent need for the KP government to distance itself from the federal government's flawed policies, which have hindered effective counterterrorism efforts.

Raja criticized Islamabad's approach toward Afghanistan, highlighting that KP has not been able to assert independence from these problematic policies. He called for renewed negotiations as the only way to end terrorism and expressed confidence that Sohail Afridi will lead KP with guidance from the federal government, prioritizing the protection of citizens' lives and property.

The PTI Secretary General further revealed that Imran Khan has instructed Ali Amin Gandapur to resign, noting that this step is crucial for a fresh start with new policies aimed at stabilizing the province.

Although Gandapur has yet to receive an official notice of removal, he has publicly stated that he will comply with the party's decision when formally informed, describing his role as a“trust” from the party and Imran Khan.

Sohail Afridi, the newly named Chief Minister, represents PK-70 from District Khyber. His political experience includes serving as the KP chapter president of the Justice Students Federation and as Special Assistant on Communication and Works before being elevated to Minister for Higher Education during the recent cabinet reshuffle.

The change in KP leadership underscores the mounting pressure on PTI to respond decisively to the province's deteriorating security climate and restore public confidence in governance.