Azerbaijan, U.S. Research Institute Set Sail For Caspian Transport And Trade Growth (PHOTO)
Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov met with a delegation led by the CPC Chief Executive Officer Efgan Nifti.
During the meeting, Hummatov provided detailed information on infrastructure and institutional reforms supporting the expansion of the Middle Corridor, emphasizing Azerbaijan's efforts to become a regional multimodal logistics hub. He highlighted the importance of implementing digital transport systems, modernizing ports, railways, and airports, and developing the Zangezur corridor.
Hummatov also praised the CPC's research and initiatives promoting sustainable development, energy security, and regional stability. The parties then discussed opportunities to expand collaboration through future joint projects and analytical platforms.
