Qatamin Calls For Boosting Jordan's Transport Procedures, Digital Shift

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 8 (Petra) – Minister of Transport, Dr. Nidal Qatamin, on Wednesday called for improving operational and legislative procedures that ensure provision of "safe, modern, and sustainable" transportation services to citizens.During his visit to the Land Transport Regulatory Commission (LTRC), in the presence of its Director General, Riyad Kharabsheh, Qatamin highlighted the importance of enhancing integration of modern technology in Jordan's transport services and ensure their "readiness" to serve both citizens and operators.Qatamin also urged completion of digital transformation projects in the Kingdom's transport sector within the programs of the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) and the National Transport Strategy, and ensuring their "timely" implementation.To ensure better performance, he stressed the importance of enhancing the LTRC's staff competencies, implementing governance and financial and administrative oversight, and strengthening mechanisms for "effectively" addressing complaints from citizens and operators.Kharabsheh, in turn, underlined the LTRC's "commitment" to developing its services and improving performance efficiency, in line with the EMV's goals and measures to improve services provided to citizens within framework of the Ministry of Transport's strategic directives and plans.