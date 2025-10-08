Coachly Launches All‐In‐One Sports Coaching Platform With 110‐Country Payouts And Support For 29 Sports

MENAFN - GetNews)



Coachly, formerly SeamsUp, re-launches as Coachly-an all‐in‐one sports coaching platform for 29 sports with Stripe Connect payouts in 110 countries, a Business Insights dashboard, and 0% platform fees so coaches keep 97%.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - October 8, 2025 - SeamsUp, the baseball and softball private lesson software provider, today relaunched themselves as Coachly, an all-in-one sports coaching platform that enables coaches and organizations to manage, monetize, and scale their instructional businesses across 29 different sports disciplines in 110 countries worldwide.

Coaches still pay zero in platform fees and keep 97% of lesson revenue (just the standard ~3% bank processing fees apply). But an updated Business Insights dashboard now centralizes real‐time revenue, client payout timelines, lesson offer performance, and monthly client subscriptions-showing lesson credits used vs. remaining-so organizations and individual coaches can operate with clarity and without spreadsheets.

“We built Coachly to remove the parts of remote and in-person private instruction that sports coaches hate most, like price haggling, scheduling back‐and‐forth, payment chasing and video file wrangling,” said Mike Rogers, co‐founder and CEO of Coachly.“Coaches want to teach the sports they love; athletes want to get better. Our job is to make literally everything else run on autopilot.”

“We believe in hard work, integrity, and craftsmanship,” said Anton Anisimov, co‐founder and CTO. Anisimov noted that the team rebuilt the media pipeline end‐to‐end; video upload and compression are now up to four times faster than their already industry-leading previous versions, enabling coaches to upload footage and deliver video analysis feedback

Coachly also introduces native, sport‐specific experiences for each new sport community it serves. Lesson templates, media and profile visuals now align to each discipline-whether it's a tennis serve breakdown, basketball shot‐form session, climbing bouldering analysis, or a swimming stroke review-so instructional experiences feel tailored and immersive rather than one-size-fits-nobody.

Two account paths provide flexibility. The Video Coach (private) option gives instructors a fast, pro‐grade video analysis lab with rich chat features and 1 TB of gallery storage while allowing them to keep existing off‐platform payment methods. The All‐in‐One Coach (public) option creates a free, customizable web + mobile profile that handles client discovery, pre‐packaged offers, payments, automatic scheduling with time‐zone matching and reminders, video calls with auto cut‐offs, and professional analytics. Coaches can switch paths at any time.

The Coachly platform is available on iOS for iPhone, iPad, and Apple silicon Macs. Typical setup takes coaches 1–5 minutes; the app keeps every personalized critique, drill, and coaching session in a personal lesson library for athletes and coaches to review anytime.

Supported sports include soccer, basketball, baseball, softball, football, tennis, golf, volleyball, track & field, swimming, martial arts, gymnastics, pickleball, cycling, boxing, ice hockey, rugby, cricket, field hockey, weightlifting, wrestling, skiing, badminton, table tennis, equestrian, motocross and climbing.

Coaches can start using Coachly immediately with a 7-day free trial for the Video Coach tier or use it free as an All-in-One Coach here .