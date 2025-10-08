ASIX Launches Next-Generation AX58101 Ethercat Subdevice Controller

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 8, 2025 12:40 am - AX58101 integrates dual Fast Ethernet PHYs and dual MII interfaces, and supports ESC port 0/2 switching, offering greater flexibility and cost efficiency for multi-branch EtherCAT network topology designs.

ASIX Electronics Corporation (TWSE:3169) has long been dedicated to the development of industrial Ethernet chips, consistently driving innovation to deliver high-performance, low-latency, and highly reliable networking solutions for industrial automation and smart manufacturing worldwide. To meet the rising demand for real-time communication and precise control in applications such as smart factories, robotics, and Industrial IoT (IIoT), ASIX introduces the next-generation AX58101 EtherCAT SubDevice Controller. Featuring dual Fast Ethernet PHYs, dual MII interfaces, and ESC port 0/2 switching, AX58101 offers enhanced flexibility and cost efficiency for multi-branch EtherCAT network topologies, enabling customers to seamlessly upgrade to robust, high-speed industrial communication systems.

Integrated Design and Adaptive Interfaces for Scalable EtherCAT Networks

AX58101 integrates dual Fast Ethernet PHYs and dual MII interfaces, enabling flexible support for EtherCAT topologies such as line, star, and tree. Its ESC port 0/2 switching feature helps designers optimize routing under mechanical or layout constraints, reducing PCB complexity and BOM costs. With a powerful communication core and adaptable PDI configurations, AX58101 is ideal for motor control, sensor integration, and industrial automation systems.

Key Features and Advantages:

- Dual Fast Ethernet PHYs and Dual MII Interfaces: Supports line, star, and tree topologies; ESC port 0/2 switching enhances design flexibility and cost efficiency.

- High-Performance Communication Core: 8KB RAM, 8 FMMUs, 8 Sync Managers, and 64-bit Distributed Clocks ensure low latency and high-precision synchronization.

- Adaptable PDI Interfaces: Supports local bus and SPI Slave interfaces for easy integration with external microprocessors, improving system efficiency.

Diverse Industrial Applications to Strengthen Market Competitiveness

With its highly integrated architecture and versatile PDI interface design, AX58101 can be flexibly deployed across a wide range of industrial automation systems:

- Motor and Motion Control: Connects to microcontrollers via PDI to enable high-precision position and speed control-ideal for robotic arms, AGVs, and other motion systems.

- Sensor Data Acquisition: Interfaces with microcontrollers to integrate temperature, humidity, and infrared sensors for smart factory monitoring and process quality inspection.

- Digital I/O Control: Supports 32 digital I/O channels, each independently managed via FMMU for high-speed triggering, output control, and status monitoring.

- EtherCAT Junction Modules: Enables multi-branch network topology designs, enhancing system scalability and wiring flexibility.

These capabilities empower manufacturers to rapidly adopt EtherCAT real-time communication, delivering high-performance, low-latency, and reliable industrial solutions that elevate market competitiveness.

Comprehensive Design Resources to Accelerate Time-to-Market

ASIX provides the AX58101 evaluation boards and a free Board Support Package (BSP), including datasheets, reference schematics, PCB layout files, hardware/software design guides, and sample codes - helping customers streamline design and validation. Supported by responsive technical assistance, these resources shorten development cycles and speed up time-to-market. For more information, please visit ASIX's website at or contact ASIX sales team via email at ...

About ASIX Electronics Corporation

ASIX Electronics Corporation is a leading IC design company for Industrial/Embedded networking and connectivity solutions. ASIX was founded in May 1995 in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan, and has been listed on Taiwan OTC Stock Exchange (TAIEX code 3169) since November 2009. ASIX products include Industrial Ethernet ICs, USB Ethernet ICs, Embedded Ethernet ICs, Interface ICs, UART Transceivers and Microcontrollers/USB KVM Switch SoC. ASIX has been certified as an ISO 9001 and 14001 suppliers. This achievement represents our continuing commitment to maintain a world-class quality system. For more information, please visit ASIX's website at or contact ASIX sales team via email at ...