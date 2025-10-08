Ningbo Develo Precision Launches Advanced Floor Scale Indicator Solutions For Industrial Weighing
Ningbo Develo Precision Mac Co., Ltd, a leading manufacturer of industrial weighing instruments, is proud to announce its latest line of Floor Scale Indicator products, tailored for high-accuracy, high-capacity weighing in industrial, logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing environments.
As global supply chains become increasingly complex, the demand for reliable and rugged weighing systems has never been higher. Develo's new Floor Scale Indicator solutions integrate state-of-the-art electronics, durable hardware, and intuitive interfaces to deliver dependable performance under demanding conditions.
Key Features & Benefits
High precision & stability - The Floor Scale Indicator is engineered to deliver repeatable, accurate weights even under heavy loads and challenging conditions, ensuring minimal drift and high reliability.
Robust industrial design - Housed in a rugged enclosure, the indicator resists dust, moisture, and mechanical shocks, making it ideal for factory floors, loading docks, and warehouse settings.
Flexible connectivity & interfaces - With multiple communication ports (e.g., RS-232, RS-485, USB, Ethernet), the indicator seamlessly integrates with PLCs, SCADA systems, and ERP networks.
User-friendly display & control - Backlit LCD or LED readouts, tactile keypad controls, and configurable user prompts ensure ease of use for operators.
Versatile compatibility - The indicator works with various load cell types and platform scales (e.g., single-point, S-beam, compression), supporting Develo's floor scale systems (capacities from 1,000 kg up to 5,000 kg)
Advanced features - Options include digital filtering, automatic calibration routines, gross/net weighing, piece counting, data logging, and more.
“Develo's new Floor Scale Indicator is the culmination of years of R&D in weighing electronics and system integration,” said a company spokesperson.“We designed it to meet the rigorous demands of modern production lines, logistics hubs, and quality control systems worldwide.”
About Ningbo Develo Precision Mac Co., Ltd
Ningbo Develo Precision Mac Co., Ltd, headquartered in Beilun, Ningbo, China, specializes in design, manufacturing, and global supply of industrial scales, platform scales, weighing indicators, load cells, and weighing accessories. The state-of-the-art Floor Scale Indicator from Develo provides intuitive, high-visibility weight readouts to streamline industrial and commercial weighing operations. With an emphasis on quality, innovation, and customer support, Develo has served clients in over 50 countries, delivering reliable solutions across the logistics, FMCG, agriculture, mining, and manufacturing sectors. View more:
For more info about the company
Company Name: Ningbo Develo Precision Mac Co., Ltd
Address: No.56, Yinshan Rd. Ningbo, Fenghua, China 315500
Phone: +86 13738865898
Contact Name: Kristina Xue
Email: 163
Website URL:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment