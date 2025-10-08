Ningbo Develo Precision Launches Advanced Floor Scale Indicator Solutions For Industrial Weighing

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 8, 2025 1:47 am - Ningbo Develo's Floor Scale Indicator ensures accurate, reliable, and efficient industrial weighing performance for modern manufacturing needs.

Ningbo Develo Precision Mac Co., Ltd, a leading manufacturer of industrial weighing instruments, is proud to announce its latest line of Floor Scale Indicator products, tailored for high-accuracy, high-capacity weighing in industrial, logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing environments.

As global supply chains become increasingly complex, the demand for reliable and rugged weighing systems has never been higher. Develo's new Floor Scale Indicator solutions integrate state-of-the-art electronics, durable hardware, and intuitive interfaces to deliver dependable performance under demanding conditions.

Key Features & Benefits

High precision & stability - The Floor Scale Indicator is engineered to deliver repeatable, accurate weights even under heavy loads and challenging conditions, ensuring minimal drift and high reliability.

Robust industrial design - Housed in a rugged enclosure, the indicator resists dust, moisture, and mechanical shocks, making it ideal for factory floors, loading docks, and warehouse settings.

Flexible connectivity & interfaces - With multiple communication ports (e.g., RS-232, RS-485, USB, Ethernet), the indicator seamlessly integrates with PLCs, SCADA systems, and ERP networks.

User-friendly display & control - Backlit LCD or LED readouts, tactile keypad controls, and configurable user prompts ensure ease of use for operators.

Versatile compatibility - The indicator works with various load cell types and platform scales (e.g., single-point, S-beam, compression), supporting Develo's floor scale systems (capacities from 1,000 kg up to 5,000 kg)

Advanced features - Options include digital filtering, automatic calibration routines, gross/net weighing, piece counting, data logging, and more.

“Develo's new Floor Scale Indicator is the culmination of years of R&D in weighing electronics and system integration,” said a company spokesperson.“We designed it to meet the rigorous demands of modern production lines, logistics hubs, and quality control systems worldwide.”

About Ningbo Develo Precision Mac Co., Ltd

Ningbo Develo Precision Mac Co., Ltd, headquartered in Beilun, Ningbo, China, specializes in design, manufacturing, and global supply of industrial scales, platform scales, weighing indicators, load cells, and weighing accessories. The state-of-the-art Floor Scale Indicator from Develo provides intuitive, high-visibility weight readouts to streamline industrial and commercial weighing operations. With an emphasis on quality, innovation, and customer support, Develo has served clients in over 50 countries, delivering reliable solutions across the logistics, FMCG, agriculture, mining, and manufacturing sectors. View more:

For more info about the company

Company Name: Ningbo Develo Precision Mac Co., Ltd

Address: No.56, Yinshan Rd. Ningbo, Fenghua, China 315500

Phone: +86 13738865898

Contact Name: Kristina Xue

Email: 163

Website URL: