4Th Edition Of Classic NCR Golf League 2025 Presented By Dalcore Concludes Successfully
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, 08 October 2025: The much-anticipated 4th edition of the Classic NCR Golf League 2025, presented by Dalcore as the Title Sponsor, concluded successfully at ITC Grand Bharat, Gurugram. Dalcore, a design-led real estate developer, focuses on creating premium living spaces that combine modern architecture with comfort and functionality.
This year's league brought together twelve teams from diverse industries, celebrating competition, camaraderie, and the spirit of golf. Notable participants included Anil Handa, Anuj Sood, Vineet Sharma, Simran Gujral, and Vivek Awasthi, who showcased remarkable skill and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. After an exhilarating finale, Team Capital Mavericks, comprising Vineet Sharma, Anuj Sood, Simran Gujral, and Vivek Awasthi, emerged as the winners of the 2025 edition. The winners' trophy was presented by Mr. Sidharth Chowdhary, Managing Director, Dalcore. The matches were played on the lush greens of ITC Grand Bharat, offering wide fairways, well-designed greens, and scenic views that added to the experience.
"Golf is a game that beautifully embodies discipline, patience, and the constant pursuit of excellence, values that align deeply with Dalcore's own philosophy and approach to design. Over the years, Gurgaon has evolved into a premier destination for golf and luxury living, with world-class courses and communities redefining the city's lifestyle landscape. As a new age brand rooted in innovation and sophistication, Dalcore is delighted to be associated with an event that not only celebrates competition and camaraderie but also reflects the spirit of Gurgaon where luxury, lifestyle, and aspiration meet," said Sidharth Chowdhary, Managing Director, Dalcore.
The Classic NCR Golf League 2025 highlighted the growing enthusiasm for golf across the National Capital Region, showcasing how the sport brings people together and celebrates excellence, leisure, and community. Through its association with the league, Dalcore reaffirmed its commitment to supporting experiences that build connections and inspire a vibrant lifestyle.
Dalcore Projects Pvt. Ltd. is a new-age real estate developer dedicated to creating premium living spaces that blend modern architecture with functional elegance. Guided by its philosophy "Design is Alive," the company delivers thoughtfully crafted communities that embody comfort, sophistication, and innovation. Known for its bold approach, Dalcore continues to set new benchmarks in luxury living and contemporary real estate experiences.
