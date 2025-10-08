New Bullying Resource Empowers Adults With Strategies To Understand, Intervene, And Protect Children

Presented by The Master Method Academy, with foreword by Grandmaster Marco Sies, the book offers evidence-based strategies, case studies, and guidance grounded in recommendations from national organizations and social-emotional learning (SEL) best practices.

Grandmaster Marco, a 7-time Kickboxing World Champion, educator, and martial arts grandmaster, contributes the foreword, drawing on his personal experiences with severe bullying as a child.

“I knew what it meant to feel belittled, scared, and powerless,” Sies notes. “Every child deserves to feel safe and supported, and this guide provides practical direction for adults who want to protect children from bullying no matter where it occurs.”

In addition to the book release, The Master Method Academy brings these strategies directly to communities through free school assemblies, teacher training sessions, and parent workshops. These interactive programs focus on promoting kindness, building confidence, and empowering teachers and parents with practical tools to intervene effectively and support children.

Special Launch Promotion

The book is now available on Amazon in both e-book and print editions, offered at discounted rates throughout October. Released in conjunction with National Bullying Prevention Month, it provides timely guidance for parents, teachers, and mentors committed to promoting kindness, confidence, and safety for children and teens. Readers are encouraged to share their comments, ratings, and reviews to help expand the book’s reach and inspire those who may benefit from its message. (Amazon Link: )

About The Master Method Academy

Founded in 2011 by Grandmaster Marco and Julie Sies, The Master Method Academy provides award-winning programs and publications in leadership, martial arts, confidence building, bully prevention, health, and wellness. Through its programs and outreach, the academy has served thousands of students, families, and educators locally, nationally, and internationally.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Yvonne Olden

Director, Community Outreach & Media Relations

Angel Light Publishing / Master Method Academy Books

📞 (240) 866-1604

✉️ ...

🌐

📸



