Keystone Clinic & Surgery Opens Fourth Branch In Ghim Moh, Expanding Community Access To Primary Care

EINPresswire/ -- Keystone Clinic & Surgery announces the opening of its fourth branch at 19 Ghim Moh Road, #01-253, Singapore 270019, strengthening the group’s neighbourhood-based model of care in a vibrant residential hub near Buona Vista.

Designed as a convenient health screening clinic and family practice, the new site will onboard preventive care initiatives including Healthier SG Screening and Healthier sg enrolment, alongside everyday primary care for residents of Ghim Moh, Dover, Holland, and the wider Queenstown–Buona Vista area. The branch advances Keystone’s mission to ensure everyone has access to the highest level of healthcare so they can lead healthier, longer lives.

Mission-Led Care with Experienced Leadership

The Ghim Moh clinic brings together experienced clinicians and a service-led operations team in a welcoming, community setting. The anchor doctor and clinic manager—both previously from Keystone’s Tanah Merah branch—lead the site with continuity of standards, systems, and patient experience. Their familiarity with Keystone’s protocols ensures smooth care transitions for existing patients while offering new patients dependable, patient-centred services close to home.

Message from the Anchor Doctor

“Our teams are committed to making primary care both accessible and personal,” said Dr Welras Long, Anchor Doctor at Keystone Clinic & Surgery (Ghim Moh). “We are pleased to announce the opening of our newest branch. This expansion marks an important milestone in our mission to make quality healthcare more accessible to the community."

“Our goal for the Ghim Moh clinic is not only to provide comprehensive and patient-centered medical care, but also to serve the larger community by being a trusted partner in health and wellness. We aim to bring together compassionate care, medical expertise, and a strong commitment to preventive health, ensuring that residents and families in the area feel supported at every stage of their health journey. By establishing a presence in Ghim Moh, Keystone Clinic seeks to deepen our connection with the community, meeting their healthcare needs in a convenient and welcoming environment while building lasting relationships based on trust, care, and service.”

Comprehensive Services for Families and Professionals

The clinic provides a broad suite of primary care services tailored to families and working professionals. Patients can access preventive health screening, vaccinations, chronic disease management, acute care for common illnesses, women’s and men’s health, travel medicine, minor procedures, and follow-up of laboratory and imaging results. The team also guides eligible residents through national preventive care programmes and digital enablement, ensuring that patients understand their options and can make informed decisions about their health. Emphasis is placed on early detection, continuity of care, and clear communication.

Three Pillars: Access, Continuity, Community

Keystone’s operating model is built on access, continuity, and community. Access is delivered through convenient neighbourhood locations, extended service offerings, and multiple contact channels for inquiries and appointment requests. Continuity is maintained by consistent clinical standards and shared protocols across branches, supported by staff who know Keystone’s systems and patient needs well. Community is advanced through local outreach, health education, and partnerships that encourage healthier habits and earlier engagement with primary care.

Central Location with Everyday Convenience

Situated near heartland amenities and transport links, the Ghim Moh branch is well placed to serve residents, caregivers, and nearby office workers who need timely and dependable medical attention without travelling far. Patients can expect attentive reception, transparent communication, and a sustained focus on preventive health—hallmarks of Keystone’s approach since its first clinic opened.

About Keystone Clinic & Surgery

Keystone Clinic & Surgery is a neighbourhood-focused primary care group dedicated to accessible, comprehensive, and preventive family medicine. With four branches across Singapore, Keystone’s mission is to make high-quality healthcare available to everyone so they can live healthier, longer lives. Each clinic is staffed by experienced teams who deliver patient-centred care, guided by consistent standards and a deep commitment to community wellbeing.

Clinic Details — Keystone Clinic & Surgery (Ghim Moh)

Address: 19 Ghim Moh Road, #01-253, Singapore 270019

Telephone: 60470339

WhatsApp: 80337004

Email: ...

Website: