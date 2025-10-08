Next Schedule Of Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Peddi' To Begin In Pune On Friday

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 8 (IANS) The next shooting schedule of director Buchi Babu Sana's eagerly awaited action extravaganza 'Peddi', featuring Telugu star Ram Charan in the lead, is to begin in Pune on Friday.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that work on the highly awaited rural action drama is progressing at a brisk pace.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, and prestigiously presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the movie is being mounted on a grand scale.

The team is now gearing up for its next shooting schedule, which commences on Friday in Pune. A spectacular song featuring Ram Charan and the film's leading lady Janhvi Kapoor is to be shot during this schedule.

Composed by Academy Award-winning maestro AR Rahman, the track promises to be a soulful melody. With renowned choreographer Jani Master crafting the moves, the song is set to be a visual spectacle, highlighting the vibrant chemistry between the lead pair, along with eye-catching dance moves.

It may be recalled that the unit of Peddi had earlier shot another grand song featuring a whopping 1000 dancers. The unit of the film shot the song on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi, when most others chose to take the day off. The grand song on Ram Charan was filmed in Mysore, choreographed by the popular choreographer Jani Master.

Sources say that post-production work on is also happening simultaneously. The team is working relentlessly to keep the project on track as per schedule.

Ram Charan has undergone a complete transformation for his role. The stellar cast also includes Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar in a powerful supporting role, alongside Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in key roles.

With a top-notch technical crew on board, 'Peddi promises' a rich cinematic experience. R Rathnavelu is handling cinematography, while National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli takes charge of the edit.

'Peddi' is slated for a grand Pan-India theatrical release on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan's birthday.