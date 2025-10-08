403
UK Security Officials Face Probe Over Espionage Case
(MENAFN) Senior security officials in the UK are set to undergo an investigation following the breakdown of a prominent espionage case, where two men—including a British parliamentary researcher—were accused of spying for China.
This information was reported by a news outlet on Tuesday, referencing an anonymous insider.
Christopher Cash and financial analyst Christopher Berry faced allegations last April of sharing “prejudicial information” with Beijing.
However, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) withdrew the charges against both individuals just weeks before the trial was due to begin, citing concerns over “evidential standards.”
The dismissal of the case has provoked anger among Members of Parliament, who plan to question officials extensively about the collapse during an upcoming parliamentary committee session.
Media outlets in the UK have hinted that the case might have been dropped to prevent damaging diplomatic ties with Beijing, which remains one of London’s largest trading partners.
Stephen Parkinson, the UK Director of Public Prosecutions, explained that the charges were dismissed because London refrained from officially labeling China as a threat, according to a media outlet.
He added that no witness testimonies indicated China “represented a threat to national security,” and by August of this year, the prosecution acknowledged that “this evidence would not be forthcoming,” as stated in a letter to MPs on Tuesday.
