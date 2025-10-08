Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pentagon Nears Decision on Next-Generation Navy Fighter Jet

2025-10-08 09:34:44
(MENAFN) Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has finalized the choice for the U.S. Navy’s future fighter aircraft following several months of postponements.

According to a news agency, which cited a U.S. official and additional well-informed sources, the Pentagon is anticipated to select the company responsible for designing and manufacturing the F/A-XX stealth jet within this week.

The F/A-XX, expected to feature state-of-the-art stealth technology, enhanced range, and the capability to operate seamlessly with drones and carrier-based air defense systems, is regarded as a key element in efforts to counter China, the news outlet reported in a Tuesday article.

This forthcoming carrier-capable jet is intended to replace the Navy’s aging F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fleet, which has been operational since the 1990s, the report added.

Sources indicated that Hegseth made the decision to move forward with the F/A-XX program last Friday.

The announcement of the winning contractor, coming from a high-stakes competition between Boeing and Northrop Grumman, could occur within days, though some delays remain possible.

The F/A-XX initiative had faced delays throughout the spring and summer months due to disagreements over funding between the Department of War and Congress.

While the Pentagon aimed to maintain the program at “minimal development funding,” reflecting concerns about engineering challenges and supply chain limitations, lawmakers and the Navy advocated for accelerating the project, the news agency noted.

