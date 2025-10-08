Flextech Unveils SPIRITFLEX: The Ultimate And First PTFE Hose Engineered For The Distillery Industry

EINPresswire/ -- Flextech Hose Solutions is proud to introduce SPIRITFLEX ™, the first PTFE hose specifically designed for distilleries, offering exceptional safety and high visibility. ATEX-compliant and antistatic-lined, Spiritflex can potentially double the lifespan of conventional rubber hoses as it incorporates internal and external stainless-steel for enhanced durability, reliability, and longevity.

With distillers handling ethanol up to 96% ABV - the highest concentration legally transported in the

UK - safety is critical. Highly flammable and explosive, ethanol must be transferred with equipment that minimises ignition risks. Engineered with a PTFE lining to prevent static charge buildup and reduce spark hazards that could trigger combustion, Spiritflex also meets compliance with FDA 21 CFR 178.3297 and UK DSEAR 2002 regulations for ATEX Zones 0, 1, and 2 - enabling safe handling in high-risk environments.

Although ATEX approval is recommended for equipment in these environments, there is no legal requirement. While suppliers face minimal regulatory enforcement, the responsibility for compliance falls on distilleries, requiring them to navigate the challenges of self-regulation

Spiritflex offers a proactive solution that reduces overall risk, providing distillers with an easy-to-adopt, long-term solution that supports safety, compliance, and best practices - giving them peace of mind while enhancing operational efficiency.

The key features of Spiritflex distillery hose include:

• ATEX compliance - ensuring safe use in potentially explosive environments.

• Antistatic PTFE lined -preventing static charge buildup and reducing the risk of sparks that could trigger combustion

• Stainless-steel / PTFE – internal with external stainless-steel braid and wires for reinforcement durability, reliability, and longevity

• Visibility – covered in bright orange silicone and an optional yellow spiral guard, ensuring the hose is highly visible

• Extended lifespan – liner designed to last up to 20 years with correct maintenance, which surpasses the typical 6-8 years of standard rubber hose

• Specification - available in multiple sizes and configurations to suit the individual needs of distilleries

• Certification - all assemblies are supplied with relevant pressure test and EC certificates in accordance with ISO8031

Spiritflex combines advanced design, premium materials, and certified safety features, resulting in a solution that is resistant to kinking, easy to handle and install, and compatible with a wide range of hygienic end fittings.

Martin Robinson, Managing Director of Flextech, commented: “Following the success of our products in the brewing market, we are delighted to offer Spiritflex which has been designed specifically for the spirit market. With this innovative product, distilleries can confidently manage their production processes while adhering to health and safety guidelines.

"Not only does this offer peace of mind, but it also helps mitigate the risk of catastrophic incidents - such as the Langley distillery fire of the 1990s, which resulted in sixteen homes devastated, 200 homes evacuated, and significant financial losses. With Spiritflex, distilleries can take a proactive approach to safety for themselves and others, ensuring a more secure and reliable production environment."

Spiritflex is the hose of choice for a prestigious distillery in Wiltshire. Eddie Large, Director of Witchmark Distillery, said, “After several years in the brewing business using FlexTech hoses, it was an easy decision to continue working with the team and use the SpiritFlex systems in our new whisky, gin, and vodka setup at Witchmark. Their proven track record gives us confidence that every liquid transfer within the process upholds our premium quality standards.”

For more information about Spiritflex, visit /products/t6439-spiritflex-atex-compliant-fluid-transfer-distillery-hose. To learn more about Witchmark Distillery, please see