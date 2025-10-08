403
Webook.com powers Riyadh Season 2025 for 4th consecutive year, turning every ticket into a seamless experience
Riyadh, KS— — 08 October 2025: Building on its legacy as ’ENA’s leading super app for fun, webookreturns as the exclusive ticketing partner for Riyadh Season 2025 for the fourth consecutive year, delivering a seamless, secure, and scalable experience for the ’egion’s largest entertainment festival and serving as the only official destination to get all Riyadh Season tickets.
Launching on 10 October, Riyadh Season 2025 features 11 entertainment zones, 15 global championships, 34 exhibitions and festivals, and an estimated 7,000 events over four months, with headline attractions, including Beast Land, developed with MrBeast, the Six Kings Slam Tennis Championship, Ring IV Boxing, Joy Awards, and the Royal Rumble wrestling event in January 2026, its first-ever edition outside North America.
Webookwill bring the festival’to fans’ fingertips, allowing them to browse and book tickets instantly, access a built-in secure resale functionality to exchange tickets through the platform, and receive personalized updates.
“Every season of Riyadh Season reminds us why we do what we do, to make people feel connected, inspired, and proud of how far Saudi Arabia has come in shaping global entertainmen”,” said Nadeem Bakhsh, CEO of webook.com. “Our mission has always been to remove barriers between people and experiences, using technology to simplify and fulfil life with joy. Through seamless ticketing, secure access, and AI-powered personalization, we ensure every moment, from discovery to the final applause, feels effortless. Being the exclusive ticketing partner for the fourth consecutive year is more than a milesto’e; it’s a reflection of trust, consistency, and shared vision with the General Entertainment Authority in driving Vision 2030 ”orward.”
Webookis a homegrown platform developed in the Kingdom, embodying Sa’di Arabia’s digital transformation vision and combining local talent with global standards to deliver secure, next-level experiences and personalized moments that matter. As one of the most efficient ticketing systems against black market activity and fraud, webookensures fair and transparent access to events for fans and organizers.
The platform goes beyond ticketing, integrating various verticals including flights, hotels, restaurants, e-store shopping, and auctions creating a one-stop hub for planning and enjoying world-class experiences.
Built for scale, the platform can seamlessly handle over 2.5 billion simultaneous server requests, ensuring smooth, uninterrupted access even at peak demand. With robust infrastructure, AI-driven personalization, and partnerships global organizations, the platform ensures millions of users can discover, plan, and enjoy experiences while supporting local businesses and tourism, with technology capable of powering live streaming and other advanced digital features as part of its seamless experience.
As part of its growing role in’the Kingdom’s entertainment ecosystem, webookalso serves as the official ticketing partner for the Ministry of Sports, Ministry of Culture, the Saudi Pro League, and the Saudi Tour—sm Authority — uniting diverse experiences across entertainment, sports, culture, and tourism under one advanced digital platform.
The continued partnership between webookand the General Entertainment Authority, reinfo’ces the company’s role in redefining the regional entertainment ecosystem, combining innovation, reliability, and a user-first approach to connect people with moments that matter.
