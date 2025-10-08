403
Russian region is eager to enhance economic collaboration with India
(MENAFN) The Russian republic of Tatarstan is aiming to deepen its economic partnership with India, positioning itself as a strategic “gateway” for Indian businesses entering the Russian market, regional leader Rustam Minnikhanov said on Wednesday.
Speaking ahead of the Tatarstan-India Mutual Efficiency (TIME) Forum in Kazan, Minnikhanov highlighted plans to boost exports of automobiles, helicopters, ships, and petrochemical products, while also seeking cooperation in electronics, pharmaceuticals, textiles, IT, and high technology.
“We are interested in expanding cooperation with Indian partners in such areas as electronics, pharmaceuticals, light industry, IT, and high technology,” he said. “As for investment projects, we currently do not have major joint initiatives with Indian companies, but we are open to dialogue and invite Indian businesses to consider Tatarstan as a gateway to the Russian market.”
India is set to open a new consulate in Kazan, aimed at improving visa and consular services, strengthening commercial ties, and expanding regional cooperation.
Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar said the decision to establish a consulate in Kazan reflected the region’s growing importance.
“We have very deep and extensive potential to cooperate; no wonder when we decided to expand our diplomatic presence in Russia, Kazan was one of the first places to choose for the consulate,” he said.
The TIME Forum, taking place on October 8–9, brings together more than 50 representatives from government and industry to discuss collaboration in petrochemicals, IT, finance, medicine, education, labor, and investment. The event also includes business-to-business meetings between Indian and Tatarstani companies.
Tatarstan is home to major enterprises such as Tatneft and its Taneco refinery, Kamaz truck manufacturer, and a rapidly expanding IT sector. The Russian government hopes to develop the region as a hub for logistics, mutual investment, and digital innovation.
Ambassador Kumar noted that regional partnerships could play a key role in expanding cooperation. He pointed out that fast-growing Indian states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were represented at the Kazan forum, describing hinterland regions as “engines of growth.”
Minnikhanov added that Kazan is among Russia’s top science and education centers, with over 1,100 Indian students currently enrolled in local universities.
“We see great potential in developing academic and scientific cooperation between our countries,” he said.
