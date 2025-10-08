Intercure Reports First Half 2025 Results With NIS 130 Million In Revenue And Positive Operating Cash Flow
|As of June 30
|NIS in thousands
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|51,334
|19,899
|Restricted cash and deposits
|2,436
|948
|Trade receivables, net
|46,931
|61,672
|Other receivables
|119,604
|158,045
|Inventory
|148,174
|126,466
|Biological assets
|5,269
|3,388
|Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
|250
|399
|Total current assets
|373,998
|370,817
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|Other receivables
|5,824
|439
|Property, plant and equipment and right-of-use asset
|105,046
|98,611
|Goodwill
|224,778
|223,609
|Deferred tax assets
|39,970
|27,042
|Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
|2,147
|1,922
|Investment in associate and loan
|-
|18,447
|Total non-current assets
|377,765
|370,070
|TOTAL ASSETS
|751,763
|740,887
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Short term loan and current maturities
|62,767
|81,755
|Trade payables
|90,785
|83,071
|Other payables
|44,454
|39,965
|Contingent consideration
|3,966
|4,082
|Total current liabilities
|201,972
|208,873
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Long term loans
|94,917
|51,317
|Liabilities in respect of employee benefits
|973
|841
|Lease liability
|21,657
|17,741
|Total long-term liabilities
|117,547
|69,899
|EQUITY:
|Share capital, premium and other reserves
|675,393
|649,013
|Capital reserve for transactions with controlling shareholder
|2,388
|2,388
|Receipts on account of shares
|19,591
|-
|Capital reserve for transactions with non-controlling interests
|13,561
|13,561
|Accumulated losses
|(279,786
|)
|(204,518
|Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|431,147
|460,444
|Non-controlling interests
|1,097
|1,671
|TOTAL EQUITY
|432,244
|462,115
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|751,763
|740,887
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
| For the 6-months
ended on June 30
| Year ended
December 31
|NIS in thousands
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Revenue
|130,011
|125,733
|238,845
|Cost of revenue before fair value adjustments
|91,449
|85,291
|203,252
|Gross income before impact of changes in fair value
|38,562
|40,442
|35,593
|Unrealized changes to fair value adjustments of biological assets
|1,661
|1,218
|6,458
|Loss from fair value changes realized in the current year
|2,005
|1,029
|11,818
|Gross Profit
|38,218
|40,631
|30,233
|Research and development expenses
|191
|219
|414
|General and administrative expenses
|14,302
|18,374
|53,669
|Sales and marketing expenses
|26,115
|27,454
|54,225
|Other expenses, net
|(9,074
|)
|(16,414
|)
|(12,807
|Changes in the fair value of financial assets through profit or loss, net.
|83
|(201
|)
|(341
|Share based payments
|885
|686
|2,281
|Operating Profit
|5,716
|10,513
|(67,208
|Financing income
|2,356
|1,031
|2,747
|Financing expenses
|10,369
|10,070
|22,862
|Financing expenses (income), net
|8,013
|9,039
|20,115
|Profit before tax on income
|(2,297
|)
|1,474
|(87,323
|Tax (expense) benefit
|485
|(1,480
|)
|14,530
|Total comprehensive Profit (loss)
|(1,812
|)
|(6
|)
|(72,793
|Profit (loss) attributable to:
|Owners of the Company
|(1,704
|)
|1,433
|(67,795
|Non-controlling interests
|(108
|)
|(1,439
|)
|(4,998
|Total
|(1,812
|)
|(6
|)
|(72,793
|Earnings per share
|Basic earnings (loss)
|(0.03
|)
|0.03
|(1.48
|Diluted earnings (loss)
|(0.03
|)
|0.03
|(1.48
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
|Total comprehensive Profit (loss)
|(1,812
|)
|(6
|)
|(72,793
|)
|Interest / Financing expense (income) net
|8,013
|9,039
|20,115
|Tax expenses (benefit)
|(485
|)
|1,480
|(14,530
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|8,451
|6,337
|15,371
|EBITDA
|14,167
|16,850
|(51,837
|)
|Share-based payment expenses
|885
|686
|2,281
|Other income, net
|(9,074
|)
|(16,414
|)
|(12,807
|)
|War-related damage compensation from the tax authorities
|9,019
|16,830
|42,468
|Changes to allowance for credit risk
|(2,844
|)
|16,878
|Impairment of inventory
|-
|-
|15,960
|Changes in the fair value of financial assets through profit or loss, net
|83
|(201
|)
|(341
|)
|Fair value adjustment to inventory
|344
|(189
|)
|5,360
|Adjusted EBITDA
|12,580
|17,562
|17,962
For More Financial Information:
For a comprehensive understanding of the Company's financial reports and related management's discussion and analysis for applicable periods, please review the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and the Company's Form 6-K containing the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2025, both available on the Company's EDGAR profile at
1 Adjusted EBITDA means net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for changes in the fair value of inventory, share-based payment expense, impairment losses (and gains) on financial assets, and other expenses (or income). Other income, net includes war-related damage compensation from the tax authorities, changes to allowance for credit risk and impairment of inventory.
2 Including restricted cash and deposits.
3 The claim is not final and remains subject to adjustment. The total amount claimed may be increased as further information becomes available.
