Qatar, Paraguay Hold Round Of Political Consultations
Doha, Qatar: The third round of political consultation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Paraguay was held Wednesday in Doha.
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi chaired Qatar's side, while Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Ruben Ramirez chaired Paraguay's side.
The two sides discussed ooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment