Qatar, Paraguay Hold Round Of Political Consultations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The third round of political consultation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Paraguay was held Wednesday in Doha.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi chaired Qatar's side, while Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Ruben Ramirez chaired Paraguay's side.

The two sides discussed ooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them.