Digit7's Fully Autonomous Micro Market Goes Live At Leading California Hotel

Digit7, a leader in AI retail innovation, specialized in AI smart store and checkout solutions, announced the launch of its fully autonomous 24/7 Micro Market at a leading hotel in California, setting a new standard in guest convenience and operational simplicity for the modern hospitality industry.

Digit7's Micro Market is installed, stocked, and fully managed at no cost to the hotel. Hotel owners face zero-risk and zero operational burden, as Digit7 handles every aspect of setup, maintenance, and inventory management. On top of this, the hotel now generates a new monthly revenue stream from their previously unused lobby space.

Guests at the hotel can now enjoy seamless, cashierless access to a curated selection of snacks, beverages, and everyday essentials, any time of day or night, all within their lobby. With smart, grab-and-go technology powered by Digit7's self-checkout, DigitKartX, the micro market delivers a frictionless retail experience, eliminating the need for lines, staff assistance, or complex setup.

With the fully managed micro market, Digit7 is helping hotels deliver 24/7 service without overhead, creating value for both guests and operators.

Key Benefit for the Hotel includes:

- 24/7 autonomous shopping: Snacks, drinks, and essentials always available

- Frictionless, AI-driven checkout: No staff needed, no waiting in line

- Fully managed by Digit7: Zero burden on hotel staff or operations

- Revenue sharing model: The hotel profit from every sale

- Enhanced guest experience: Meets modern expectations for convenience and flexibility

Digit7's Micro Market is now a growing wave of smart retail solutions transforming the hospitality space and beyond. With more deployments planned across the U.S., Digit7 is redefining what modern convenience looks like for hotels and their guests.

Learn more about Digit Micro Market at or schedule a free demo at

About Digit7

Digit7 is a leading AI smart checkout and store solution provider, focused on transforming physical retail experiences with AI-driven solutions that simplify and modernize business operations. With products like the Digit7 MicroMarket, the company is transforming retail and hospitality through smart, automated experiences that delight customers and streamline operations.

For more information on Digit7, please visit or contact ....