Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Creative For More Empowers Singapore Businesses With New EDG Grant Support Waitlist


2025-10-08 09:07:16
(MENAFN- GetNews) ""Our mission is to help Singaporean businesses access the resources they need to thrive. With our EDG Grant Support Service, we simplify the funding journey and accelerate SME growth." - Geraldine Pang, Founder, Creative For More"Creative For More launches a dedicated EDG Grant Support Service, offering local Singapore SMEs expert guidance to secure funding and drive business growth.

Singapore - October 8, 2025 - Digital marketing agency Creative For More announces the Q4 waitlist for its EDG Grant Support Service. Due to overwhelming interest, the agency is limiting intake to only 2 new SME clients for this quarter's Enterprise Development Grant (EDG) application process, ensuring every business gets the in-depth, expert guidance they need.

The EDG Grant Support Service delivers hands-on assistance for navigating the application, project scoping, documentation, and claims process-ensuring maximum funding opportunities and marketing impact for qualified SMEs.

“With so many Singapore businesses seeking funding to grow, we're proud to launch a Q4 waitlist-ensuring each SME receives our full, personalised support,” said Monica Morales, Founder of Creative For More.

Creative For More has maintained a long waitlist for its EDG grant offering, reflecting the agency's track record and trusted results in grant consulting and marketing execution. Successful Q4 applicants will gain access to tailored grant-eligible marketing, branding, and digital transformation solutions.

Businesses interested in joining the waitlist for one of only 2 available Q4 slots can find more information or express interest at .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Creative For More Pte Ltd

Email: ...

Website: creativeformore

Instagram: @creativeformore

