Creative For More Empowers Singapore Businesses With New EDG Grant Support Waitlist
Singapore - October 8, 2025 - Digital marketing agency Creative For More announces the Q4 waitlist for its EDG Grant Support Service. Due to overwhelming interest, the agency is limiting intake to only 2 new SME clients for this quarter's Enterprise Development Grant (EDG) application process, ensuring every business gets the in-depth, expert guidance they need.
The EDG Grant Support Service delivers hands-on assistance for navigating the application, project scoping, documentation, and claims process-ensuring maximum funding opportunities and marketing impact for qualified SMEs.
“With so many Singapore businesses seeking funding to grow, we're proud to launch a Q4 waitlist-ensuring each SME receives our full, personalised support,” said Monica Morales, Founder of Creative For More.
Creative For More has maintained a long waitlist for its EDG grant offering, reflecting the agency's track record and trusted results in grant consulting and marketing execution. Successful Q4 applicants will gain access to tailored grant-eligible marketing, branding, and digital transformation solutions.
Businesses interested in joining the waitlist for one of only 2 available Q4 slots can find more information or express interest at .
