Farewell Meeting Of Ambassador Hatori Focuses On Uzbekistan-Japan Relationship
“During the meeting, we emphasized the strengthening of Uzbekistan-Japan Strategic Partnership ties and the expansion of practical cooperation in trade, investment, education, cultural exchange, and other areas,” Saidov wrote. He also wished Ambassador Hatori every success in his future endeavors.
Meanwhile, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Japan has seen remarkable growth over the past five years, increasing by 54 percent, highlighting a significant upswing in economic and commercial relations between the two countries.
