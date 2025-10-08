Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Farewell Meeting Of Ambassador Hatori Focuses On Uzbekistan-Japan Relationship

2025-10-08 09:06:09
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 8. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Baxtiyor Saidov met with Takashi Hatori, Ambassador of Japan to Uzbekistan, on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission, Trend reports via the Uzbek Foreign Ministry's official social media.

“During the meeting, we emphasized the strengthening of Uzbekistan-Japan Strategic Partnership ties and the expansion of practical cooperation in trade, investment, education, cultural exchange, and other areas,” Saidov wrote. He also wished Ambassador Hatori every success in his future endeavors.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Japan has seen remarkable growth over the past five years, increasing by 54 percent, highlighting a significant upswing in economic and commercial relations between the two countries.

