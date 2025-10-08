Azerbaijan Tops Medal Count At III CIS Games
On the final day, Azerbaijani athletes secured six medals in the rhythmic gymnastics events held in the nation's Sheki.
In total, Azerbaijan wrapped up the Games with a total haul of 184 medals, shining bright with 33 gold, 56 silver, and 95 bronze in their treasure chest. This performance landed the country in the runner-up spot in the overall medal standings, trailing behind Russia.
The achievement represents Azerbaijan's best performance in the CIS Games since their inception in 2021. In previous editions, Azerbaijani athletes had won 60 medals (16 gold, 16 silver, and 28 bronze) in the first Games and 62 (10 gold, 17 silver, and 35 bronze) in the second.
