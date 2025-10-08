Uzbekistan Strengthens Investment Ties With Portuguese ALPAC Capital

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov, held a meeting with Pedro Vargas, Chief Executive Officer of the Portuguese investment company ALPAC Capital and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Euronews, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of cooperation and prospects for further collaboration in the investment sphere, including the implementation of joint projects across various sectors of the economy.

Following the talks, both sides confirmed their mutual interest in strengthening partnership relations and agreed to continue focused consultations on key areas of cooperation.

ALPAC Capital is a Portuguese investment group founded in 2013. The company attracts resources from different regions of the world for investment in Europe and is known for its active approach, involving equity participation and direct engagement in the growth of its portfolio businesses.

Analyzing Uzbekistan's investment ecosystem, China has consistently maintained a dominant position as the primary source of foreign capital influx into Uzbekistan, with Russia trailing behind, alongside other nations such as Türkiye, Germany, and Saudi Arabia contributing to the investment portfolio. In the initial quarter of 2025, China dominated the landscape of foreign capital influx and financial instruments in Uzbekistan, while Russia, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and the Netherlands emerged as notable players in the investment arena.