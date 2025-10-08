Czech General Staff Plans Transfer Of 30 Modernized T-72 Tanks To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Radio Prague International, according to Ukrinform.

The Czech Ministry of Defense website reports that the decision to modernize the T-72 M4CZ tanks was made long before the start of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war. After basic component replacement, this equipment was to be used by the Czech Armed Forces until new tanks were purchased.

Currently, the Czech army is armed with German Leopard 2A4 tanks, and a decision has been made to accelerate the purchase of Leopard 2A8 tanks.

According to Chief of the General Staff Karel Řehka, in order to recoup the funds invested in the repair of the T-72 M4CZ tanks, he intends to recommend to the government that these vehicles be donated to Ukraine“in accordance with the security interests of our country.”

As reported, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said after a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on September 4 that the Czech Republic would transfer at least 1.5 million large-caliber ammunition rounds to Ukraine by the end of the year and continue training Ukrainian pilots on modern fighter jets.

