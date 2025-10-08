Owners Of Destroyed Apartments In Historic Buildings To Receive Higher-Value Compensation Certificates - Shuliak

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced in a comment to Ukrinform by Olena Shuliak, chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development, and Urban Planning, and head of the Servant of the People party.

According to her, certificates for such apartments will be larger than for housing in buildings that do not have this status. This is due to the fact that for historic buildings, one of the coefficients that affects the amount of the certificate is higher.

As Shuliak noted, as of the end of September, as a result of Russian armed aggression, more than 1,500 buildings that are cultural heritage sites were damaged or destroyed.

Owners of housing located in such buildings have been able to apply for the “e-Restoration” program since October 1 if their apartment was destroyed or damaged. However, in the case of destroyed housing located in buildings with this status, the amount of the housing certificate will be slightly higher than for those that do not have this status.

"The formula used to calculate the amount of the certificate includes the so-called building age coefficient. For buildings that are not cultural heritage sites, this coefficient ranges from 0.9 to 1.03. For buildings of historical value, it is 1.22. These values are specified in CMU Resolution No. 600, which approves the procedure for providing compensation for“e-Restoration” and defines the mechanism for providing assistance," Shuliak explained.

She added that other indicators that affect the amount of the certificate include, in particular, the base cost of 1 square meter of housing on the secondary market throughout Ukraine.

The regional coefficient, which depends on the region/city where the destroyed apartment is located, the coefficient based on the number of rooms, the coefficient based on the year of construction of the building, and the area of the destroyed apartment are also taken into account, but no more than 150 square meters are used for the calculation.

"What will be the mechanism for restoring such housing, and will it be overly bureaucratic? It definitely won't be. We waited a very long time for the Ministry of Culture to adopt the relevant resolution, because many people living in buildings that have the status of monuments of national or local significance have long been counting on the possibility of receiving compensation. The fact is that until October 1, it was virtually impossible to apply for compensation for damaged housing, it was impossible to obtain a certificate, because we did not know how to resolve the issue in order to properly restore this monument. Finally, a solution has now been found," Shuliak said.

She explained that thanks to the Unified State Electronic System in the Field of Construction (USESFC), the procedure for obtaining permits and approvals has been simplified, which means less bureaucracy and optimized processes. In addition, the terms are finally very clearly defined, as well as in which cases a particular cultural heritage protection authority gives its consent.

“We are reducing the time and procedures to speed up the actual restoration of our cultural heritage. We hope that citizens whose apartments have been destroyed in buildings that have the status of monuments will finally receive the appropriate money and will be able to rebuild today,” Shuliak concluded.

the Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution that simplifies the procedure for repairing damage to cultural heritage sites destroyed or damaged as a result of Russia's armed aggression.

From now on, certificates from the“eRestoration” program will be valid for destroyed housing in architectural monument . The procedure for obtaining permits and approvals through the Unified State Electronic System in the field of construction has also been simplified. This applies to both new objects and work carried out directly on monuments.