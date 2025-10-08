State Social Protection Fund Exceeds Revenue Forecast By 6% In 1St 9 Months Of Year

The revenues of the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF), operating under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population, totaled 5.889 billion manats in the first nine months of 2025 - 6% (or 342 million manats) above the projected target, Azernews reports, citing the Fund.

