Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
State Social Protection Fund Exceeds Revenue Forecast By 6% In 1St 9 Months Of Year

2025-10-08 09:05:53
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The revenues of the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF), operating under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population, totaled 5.889 billion manats in the first nine months of 2025 - 6% (or 342 million manats) above the projected target, Azernews reports, citing the Fund.

