Arcjet Introduces A Local AI Bot & Attack Detection Model To Its Existing Suite Of Developer First Security Products

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Arcjet's local AI model performs attack detection directly inside the request handler to analyze user behavior alongside business context

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcjet , the security platform that ships with your code, today unveiled a new local-first attack detection model that analyzes every request directly inside the application via local inference.

Arcjet's new local security AI model builds on Arcjet's existing suite of developer-friendly security features, including bot detection, rate limiting, email validation, sensitive information detection, and Shield WAF protection against OWASP Top 10 attacks - creating a comprehensive security platform that integrates directly into the development workflow.

With bots now outnumbering humans online and 37% of all traffic coming from malicious sources, AI is amplifying the threat landscape, creating adaptive, automated attacks that bypass traditional defenses and inflict real costs on businesses. From fake sign-ups to spam AI bots scraping content and overwhelming APIs, developers are under extreme pressure to detect application threats in a world where traditional security tools are no longer fit for purpose.

Arcjet performs analysis of each request using locally analyzed metadata and historical patterns alongside deterministic filter rules to produce a security recommendation. Developers can now use this additional threat intelligence layer to change their application behavior and mitigate bot abuse, adaptive scraping, API exploitation, and other emerging threats that bypass traditional perimeter defenses.

"Security has to ship with your code if it's going to keep up with modern threats," said David Mytton, Arcjet founder and CEO. "Legacy perimeter solutions see packets, not users or business context. Our local AI model represents the next evolution of Arcjet's approach, bringing context-aware, probabilistic security analysis into the request path. Working in concert with deterministic security policies, our new local AI model is another layer in a defense in depth strategy that can lower false positives and detect attacks with millisecond response times.”

"Arcjet recognizes that developers aren't indifferent to security, they just haven't always had the right tools that speak their language and fit their workflow," explains Kate Holterhoff, senior analyst at RedMonk. "This developer-first approach is critical because security tools that don't integrate with modern development workflows simply won't get used, leaving applications vulnerable."

With Arcjet, developers can protect against a range of sophisticated threats that target modern web applications. Arcjet helps teams to:



Run intelligent attack analysis on every single request: Traditional WAFs match patterns. Arcjet analyzes context such user behavior, app state, and business logic to decide whether to block suspicious requests in milliseconds, in your code.

Maintain complete data privacy and control: The AI model executes locally, ensuring sensitive data never leaves the production environment. This "local-first" approach eliminates the privacy concerns and compliance challenges associated with cloud-based security analysis.

Test security as part of normal development workflows: The same Arcjet code that runs in production can also run on developer laptops or in staging environments, allowing teams to test their security configurations alongside their application logic, addressing a long-standing challenge where security tools exist separately from the application.

Deploy granular, opt-in protection: Developers can choose precisely when to invoke AI-powered analysis as another layer of defense, applying enhanced security measures selectively to high-risk areas like authentication endpoints, payment processing, or API routes handling valuable data.

Integrate seamlessly with modern development stacks: The local AI model works with popular frameworks including Next, Remix, SvelteKit, NestJS, Deno, and Bun, with security rules configured directly in code using Arcjet's SDK. Scale protection without performance penalties: By running locally at near-native speed, Arcjet eliminates the latency bottlenecks that plague cloud-based security solutions while providing protection that scales with application usage.

Strong Momentum And Strategic Backing

The launch of the new local AI model comes as Arcjet announced a $8.3 million Series A funding round led by Plural and Ott Kaukver, former CTO of Twilio and bringing the company's total funding to $12 million.

"As AI reshapes the web, problems like fake sign-ups and malicious bots will only intensify," said Sten Tamkivi, partner at Plural. "Arcjet's local AI approach brings protection into the heart of software development, enabling developers to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated attacks."

Arcjet is already used by more than 1000 developers across more than 500 production applications, demonstrating strong adoption among development teams seeking security solutions that integrate naturally into their workflows.

Availability

The new local AI model will shortly be available as a preview release to all Arcjet customers. Developers can choose to integrate the protections provided by the local model as an additional layer of defense in depth with just a few lines of code, maintaining Arcjet's commitment to painless security implementation.

To learn more about Arcjet, visit:

Documentation:



About Arcjet:

Arcjet is building the security platform that ships with your code - expert security AI embedded in every request. Built to integrate directly into modern codebases, Arcjet enables fast-growing teams to embed security into their codebase without sacrificing flexibility. Founded in 2023 by David Mytton, Arcjet is already deployed in 500+ production apps and backed by Plural, Ott Kaukver, Andreessen Horowitz, Seedcamp, and 20+ leading devtools & security angels.

Arcjet press contact: Jason Throckmorton, ...