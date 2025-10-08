Reo.Dev Debuts AI-Native GTM Platform For Devtool Companies With $4M Seed Funding

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Already trusted by 100+ developer-first customers, Reo helps GTM teams uncover hidden pipelines and accelerate sales to technology buyers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- , the only Intent Platform built specifically for developer-first software companies, has announced a $4 million seed investment led by Heavybit, with participation from India Quotient and Foster Ventures. More than 100 developer-first companies, including Chainguard, Datahub, LangChain, and N8N are already using to turn developer activity into actionable Developer Intent Intelligence, the key go-to-market (GTM) signal for accelerating devtool sales to technical buyers.

The AI infrastructure era is reshaping how software is built and bought, and engineering teams and developers are quickly becoming first-mover technology buyers. However, evaluation and adoption signals such as GitHub commits, package installs, docs usage, and open-source contributions remain invisible to traditional CRM and intent tools. This“pipeline fog” leaves GTM teams blind to true demand signals. interprets these developer signals and surfaces them directly into GTM workflows, giving teams the visibility they need to engage the right accounts at the right time.

“Developers are the new buyers of the AI era, but GTM teams have largely been left blind to their adoption signals,” said Achintya Gupta, co-founder and CEO of“We built to make developer intent visible, actionable, and revenue-generating so that devtool companies can finally align with how developers actually evaluate and buy software.”

With Sales, Marketing, and RevOps teams gain:



Developer signals no one else tracks: Real-time insights into the engineering teams who are actively evaluating your product via GitHub commits, package installs, docs usage, Docker pulls, and OSS community activity.

AI-powered visibility and predictions : Surface the accounts most likely to convert, know when to reach out, and understand what pain points to address.

Smarter ICP building : Combines developer activity with firmographic and technographic data to identify high-fit accounts and the right economic buyers.

Convert developer adoption to revenue : Connects developer-led usage to top-down buying centers, giving GTM teams full visibility into the funnel for a qualified pipeline and shorter deal cycles. Effortless integration into existing GTM workflows such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Salesloft, Outreach, and Apollo.



In its first two years, early momentum has helped it scale 10x annually with 60% quarter-over-quarter growth. will use the new funding to double its workforce, establish its first U.S. office, and accelerate product development.

“We've worked with developer-first companies for over a decade and know firsthand how selling to developers is a unique challenge where standard sales tactics often fail,” said Joe Ruscio, General Partner at HeavyBit.“By tapping into developer intent across channels and activating enterprise sales, turns bottom-up adoption into a top-down revenue engine. The momentum they've shown proves there are best practices for selling to developers, and delivers these out of the box.”

customers report measurable impact on sales and revenue, achieving 3X new sales opportunities, 2X the sales discovery calls, and a 70% higher ROI on GTM campaigns. They book twice the sales meetings, save over 40 hours of research time each month, and have increased monthly sign-ups by 30%. These results demonstrate ability to convert hidden developer activity into new sales pipelines and revenue growth.

“With we've been able to convert increased developer activity into pipeline growth,” said Satprit Duggal, CMO of Datahub.“Over the last six months, it's helped us drive a double-digit increase in new leads and provided enriched activity for nearly half our pipeline. This visibility lets our Sales team engage more prospects faster, making a vital part of how we grow.”

“Developer adoption can often be a guessing game, but gives us visibility into our pipeline of engineering and developer teams based on Docker and website activity,” said Viraj Ratnalikar, Customer Success Leader at N8N.“We know which accounts are expanding and in-market, what they care about, and when to engage. Combined with our product analytics, it's shone a light on our post sales pipeline.”

will soon launch the DevGTM Academy , a learning hub offering practical lessons, case studies, and expert insights on selling to developers. If you're attending KubeCon Atlanta you can schedule time to meet the team here . To get started with today, book a demo .

About (Devenue, Inc.) is the world's only Intent Platform built specifically for DevTool and software companies. Its AI-native GTM platform captures and interprets developer signals from GitHub, package installs, docs usage, and more to clear pipeline fog and accelerate sales with technology buyers. Backed by HeavyBit and founded in 2023, is already trusted by 100+ leading DevTool companies. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Press Contact Jennifer Lankford Lankford Communications ...