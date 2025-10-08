Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASM Announces Details Of Q3 2025 Conference Call And Webcast


2025-10-08 09:01:34
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Almere, the Netherlands
October 8, 2025

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) will report its third quarter 2025 financial results at approximately 6:00 p.m. CET on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 .

ASM will host the quarterly earnings conference call and webcast on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. CET.

Conference-call participants should pre-register using this link to receive the dial-in numbers, passcode and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible at this link .

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at

Contacts
Investor and media relations Investor relations
Victor Bareño Huiying Jing
T: +31 88 100 8500 T: +31 88 100 8124
E: ... E: ...

MENAFN08102025004107003653ID1110167437

