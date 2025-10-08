Trump Calls For Jailing Of Chicago Mayor Johnson, Illinois Governor Pritzker As He Sends National Guards

MENAFN - Live Mint) U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker to be jailed, accusing the two Democrats of“failing to protect federal immigration officers”.

Trump's comments, posted to his social media platform, come as the Republican president has ordered National Guard troops to Chicago, the nation's third largest city, despite objections from local and state officials.

"Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers! Governor Pritzker also!" Trump wrote, referring to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel.

More details are being added