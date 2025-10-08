Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Calls For Jailing Of Chicago Mayor Johnson, Illinois Governor Pritzker As He Sends National Guards

Trump Calls For Jailing Of Chicago Mayor Johnson, Illinois Governor Pritzker As He Sends National Guards


2025-10-08 09:00:42
(MENAFN- Live Mint) U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker to be jailed, accusing the two Democrats of“failing to protect federal immigration officers”.

Trump's comments, posted to his social media platform, come as the Republican president has ordered National Guard troops to Chicago, the nation's third largest city, despite objections from local and state officials.

"Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers! Governor Pritzker also!" Trump wrote, referring to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel.

More details are being added

MENAFN08102025007365015876ID1110167420

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search