Thursday Remedies: Offer Tulsi Leaves To Goddess Lakshmi For Blessings And Prosperity

Offer Tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on Thursday to attract blessings and good fortune. Discover the spiritual benefits of this simple yet powerful ritual and why Tulsi leaves hold a special place in Thursday worship traditions.

Each day is dedicated to a specific deity. On Thursdays, devotees worship Sai Baba, Goddess Lakshmi, or Lord Vishnu. It is believed that worshipping Vishnu on this day invites the blessings of Lakshmi. Offering Tulsi leaves to him can bring unexpected blessings and prosperity.

1. Solves all life's problems: Wake up early on Thursday, bathe, and wear yellow. Worship Vishnu, offer aarti, yellow flowers, and Tulsi. Chant 'Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya' 108 times. Doing this weekly solves problems.

If you have money troubles, offer Tulsi leaves to Vishnu on Thursday. After your morning puja, keep the leaves. In the evening, tie them in a red or yellow cloth and place them where you keep money. This can solve financial issues.

For business success, worship Vishnu and Lakshmi on Thursday with turmeric and kumkum. After the puja, tie the turmeric and kumkum in a cloth and keep it at your business place. This can resolve business-related issues.

If you feel negative energy at home, try this. On Thursday, add Ganga water and Tulsi leaves to a pot of water. After puja, sprinkle this water in and around your house. This helps reduce negativity and resolves family issues.