Safety Shot Acquires 2.7% Of BONK's Circulating Supply, Sets Year-End Target Of 5%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Receives First Revenue Share from letsBONK, Immediately Reinvests into BONK Treasury During Market Downturn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) today announced that its subsidiary, BONK Holdings LLC, has increased its holdings to over 2.7% of the total circulating supply of BONK . The Company is also setting a new strategic target to acquire 5% of BONK's circulating supply by the end of 2025.

This significant increase in the Company's treasury follows the receipt of its first revenue share payment of $500,000 from its 10% interest in the memecoin launchpad, . The Company anticipates receiving an additional payment of approximately $650,000 within the next 27 days.

Safety Shot is strategically deploying this new, non-dilutive revenue stream to acquire additional BONK tokens. The Company is opportunistically taking advantage of the recent sell-off in the broader cryptocurrency markets to accumulate BONK at what it believes to be a significant discount. This strategy is bolstered by the Company's strong, debt-free balance sheet, which provides the flexibility to act decisively.

Historically, the fourth quarter, particularly October and November, has been a period of significant price appreciation for the BONK token. By accumulating tokens now, the Company is positioning its treasury to potentially capitalize on these seasonal market trends.

“This is the flywheel in action, and it's proving our model from day one,” said Mitchell Rudy (a.k.a. Nom), a BONK core contributor.“We are using a non-dilutive, recurring revenue stream to aggressively accumulate what we believe is a deeply undervalued asset during a market downturn. The BONK ecosystem has historically seen its strongest performance in the fourth quarter, and we are strategically positioning our treasury to capitalize on that. Our goal of reaching 5% of the circulating supply is not just an arbitrary number; it's a clear milestone on our path to building the premier public vehicle for the BONK ecosystem and delivering significant, long-term value to our shareholders.”

“Our strategy is executing exactly as planned,” said Jarrett Boon, CEO of Safety Shot.“Receiving our first revenue share and immediately putting it to work demonstrates the power and efficiency of this accretive model. With a debt-free balance sheet and a clear plan, we have the flexibility to be opportunistic and build our treasury in a way that directly strengthens our balance sheet and benefits our investors.”

This approach allows Safety Shot to systematically grow its digital asset treasury using non-dilutive, operational revenue, creating a powerful flywheel for shareholder value.

About Safety Shot, Inc. Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT), is a Company evolving bridge the gap between traditional public markets and the digital asset ecosystem. Following its strategic integration with the Company is executing a new strategy focused on acquiring revenue-generating assets within the DeFi space to build a robust treasury of digital assets. The Company's beverage division holds the patented Sure Shot beverage, designed to rapidly reduce blood alcohol content as well as Yerbaé's plant-based, energy beverage.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company's control, and actual results could differ materially. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the performance of BONK tokens, the successful integration and operational success with the ability to execute on the Company's treasury strategy, and other risks detailed in Safety Shot's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.