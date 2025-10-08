BTCS To Participate In Water Tower Fireside Chat On Thursday, October 9, 2025
The Fireside Chat will be hosted by Dr. John Roy, Managing Director – Technology at Water Tower Research, and will cover the following topics:
- The latest news in Ethereum Trends within Digital Asset Treasuries (“DATs”) Updates from BTCS How BTCS is differentiating from the competition
This event is open access for all investors to participate. Interested parties can register for the event through Water Tower Research at:
About BTCS:
BTCS Inc. (“BTCS” or the“Company”), short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions, is a U.S.-based Ethereum-first blockchain technology company committed to driving scalable revenue and ETH accumulation through its hallmark strategy, the DeFi/TradFi Accretion Flywheel, an integrated approach to capital formation and blockchain infrastructure. By combining decentralized finance (“DeFi”) and traditional finance (“TradFi”) mechanisms with its blockchain infrastructure operations, comprising NodeOps (staking) and Builder+ (block building), BTCS offers one of the most sophisticated opportunities for leveraged ETH exposure, driven by scalable revenue generation and a yield-focused ETH accumulation strategy. Discover how BTCS offers operational and financial leveraged exposure to Ethereum through the public markets at .
BTCS Social Media:
X:
LinkedIn:
Facebook:
BTCS Investor Relations:
Charles Allen – CEO
X: @Charles_BTCS
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
