BTCS To Participate In Water Tower Fireside Chat On Thursday, October 9, 2025

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) ("BTCS" or the"Company"), a blockchain technology-focused company, short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions, today announced that Charles Allen, Chairman and CEO, will participate in the upcoming Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series taking place

The Fireside Chat will be hosted by Dr. John Roy, Managing Director – Technology at Water Tower Research, and will cover the following topics:



The latest news in Ethereum

Trends within Digital Asset Treasuries (“DATs”)

Updates from BTCS How BTCS is differentiating from the competition



This event is open access for all investors to participate. Interested parties can register for the event through Water Tower Research at:

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. (“BTCS” or the“Company”), short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions, is a U.S.-based Ethereum-first blockchain technology company committed to driving scalable revenue and ETH accumulation through its hallmark strategy, the DeFi/TradFi Accretion Flywheel, an integrated approach to capital formation and blockchain infrastructure. By combining decentralized finance (“DeFi”) and traditional finance (“TradFi”) mechanisms with its blockchain infrastructure operations, comprising NodeOps (staking) and Builder+ (block building), BTCS offers one of the most sophisticated opportunities for leveraged ETH exposure, driven by scalable revenue generation and a yield-focused ETH accumulation strategy. Discover how BTCS offers operational and financial leveraged exposure to Ethereum through the public markets at .

