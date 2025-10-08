Helport AI And Atome Deepen Strategic Partnership Following Top Performance Ranking

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Helport AI's AI-empowered teams top Atome's regional performance charts

Further expansion and scaling of operations in progress

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport AI” or the“Company”), an AI technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services, is pleased to announce the expansion of its partnership with Atome, one of Southeast Asia's leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platforms. Launched in May 2025, the partnership has already delivered impressive results, with Helport AI's Philippines-based teams ranking #1 across Atome's spending and loan products portfolios. The partnership is now expected to expand with a goal of significantly increasing the number of trained AI-enabled agents over the coming months.

AI+BPO Creates Unique Advantage

The partnership began on May 19, 2025, with Helport AI launching AI-enabled support teams for two popular Atome financial products. Over the following ten weeks, Helport AI onboarded 78 trained agents, using its AI technology across eight program lines, covering both card and cash repayment portfolios. By June, one Helport AI team was already delivering breakout performance - rising from #5 to the top-performing team within one month. In July, both Helport AI teams ranked #1 in Atome's regional performance scorecards, earning formal recognition from Atome's leadership team.“The exceptional results achieved by a newly established team underscore the transformative impact of AI and the distinctive capabilities of Helport AI in training and onboarding high-performing agents,” said Jason Lim, Site Manager, Atome Malaysia.

Strong Foundations for Continued Growth

“We believe this partnership exemplifies Helport AI's ability to leverage its leading AI technology to rapidly train and scale compliant, high-performing, voice-based BPO teams customized to the specific requirements of fintech clients,” said Leo Luo, Vice President at Helport AI.“We are proud to support Atome's regional expansion and look forward to deepening our partnership as we move toward the next major milestone in agent growth.”

Discussions are ongoing between Helport AI and Atome to explore potential program expansion in response to increased BNPL adoption in Southeast Asia. Helport AI's operations model - combining contact center agents with AI-driven software - is expected to continue driving measurable outcomes to support clients' business objectives.

About Helport AI

Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is a global technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services. Its flagship product, AI Assist, acts as a real-time co-pilot for customer contact teams, delivering smart guidance and tools to drive sales, improve engagement, and reduce costs. The Company's mission is to empower everyone to work like an expert - using AI to elevate, not replace, human capability. Learn more at .

About Atome

Atome is one of Southeast Asia's leading BNPL platforms, offering consumers flexible, interest-free payment options. With a mission to improve financial access and help merchants grow sustainably, Atome serves millions of users across key Asian markets. All information about Atome contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Atome.

Forward-Looking Statements

