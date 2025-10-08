Aver Debuts VB150 4K Video Bar For Effortless AI Meeting Collaboration

EINPresswire/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, today announced the launch of the VB150 4K Video Bar, an all-in-one conferencing camera perfect for huddle rooms and beyond. Combining 4K resolution, seamless BYOD support, and intelligent AI features into a minimalist, polished build, the VB150 redefines hybrid collaboration in various meeting spaces.

Designed for simplicity, the VB150 connects instantly to any laptop via a single USB cable. Participants can launch calls on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet™, or Cisco Webex® in seconds. Though compact in size, the VB150 delivers professional-grade performance with a 120° field of view, 5X total zoom, and ultra-clear 4K imaging that ensures every participant is seen in crisp detail.

Equipped with advanced AI, the VB150 features Voice Tracking that automatically follows the active speaker, while Smart Composition captures all team members by transitioning between individual shots and group views. These intelligent functions create a streamlined, hands-free experience that keeps both remote and in-room attendees visually connected and fully engaged.

Adaptable to evolving video conferencing needs, the VB150 supports an optional microphone to expand audio pickup range for larger group discussions. Whether mounted on the wall, TV, screen, or tripod, its flexible mounting options ensure it fits seamlessly into any space.

The VB150 also reflects AVer’s commitment to responsible design. It includes a built-in privacy shutter, incorporates post-consumer recycled materials, and ships in eco-conscious packaging that reduces carbon footprint by over 30% through the use of recycled pulp cushioning and minimized plastic.

Combining AI features, intuitive usability, and sustainable design, the VB150 is built to meet the evolving demands of modern hybrid workspaces, empowering teams to collaborate naturally — wherever they are.

For more information on the VB150, please visit:

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe is a world-renowned provider of video communication, ProAV and learning technologies. With a trusted reputation for quality, reliability, and innovative design, AVer offers a broad suite of audio-visual products including PTZ cameras, document cameras, and interactive solution kits tailored for education, business, and government sectors.