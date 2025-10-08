Mos George Kurian Commissions 250-Tonne Slipway Cradle To Strengthen Marine Fisheries Infra

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Oct 8 (IANS) In a significant boost to India's marine infrastructure, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, George Kurian, on Wednesday inaugurated a 250-tonne capacity Slipway Cradle here.

Designed to facilitate docking and maintenance for vessels ranging from small fishing boats to research ships, the facility marks a key milestone in India's pursuit of a sustainable Blue Economy.

Constructed by the Fishery Survey of India (FSI) at a cost of Rs 1.78 crore, the slipway cradle is the largest government-owned vessel maintenance platform in the country.

The heavy-duty steel structure ensures safe hauling and launching of vessels up to 250 tonnes of displacement, with design features that provide balanced hull support and integration with an electric winch system for controlled movement between water and shore.

The facility can accommodate six vessels simultaneously across multiple berths.

Addressing the meeting, Kurian highlighted the broader implications of the facility, noting that it would support uninterrupted marine research operations, including stock assessments, ecosystem monitoring, and surveys critical to fisheries management.

He emphasised that the cradle would benefit fishers, government agencies, and stakeholders across the marine sector.

The Minister also cited ongoing initiatives under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), aimed at improving fishermen's livelihoods.

He outlined the installation of transponders on fishing vessels in collaboration with ISRO, providing real-time communication, safety at sea, and access to potential fishing zone forecasts for informed operations.

FSI Director General Dr Sreenath K.R. underscored the facility's strategic importance in supporting the modernization of India's deep-sea fleet under PMMSY.

“Providing world-class maintenance infrastructure is essential to extend vessel lifespan, ensure safety, and maximize operational efficiency,” he said.

Located at the heart of India's maritime activities, the Kochi slipway complex serves a diverse range of vessels, including those operated by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), Indian Coast Guard, Customs, Lakshadweep Fisheries Department, Kochi Water Metro, and private deep-sea operators.

The new facility underscores India's commitment to enhancing marine infrastructure and advancing the technological and operational capabilities of its fisheries sector.