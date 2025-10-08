403
EU Foreign Policy Chief’s Approach on Russia Sparks Strains
(MENAFN) The head of the European Union’s foreign affairs, Kaja Kallas, is reportedly putting the bloc’s global relationships at risk due to her direct manner of speaking and intense focus on Russia.
According to Foreign Policy, several diplomats and officials within the EU have raised concerns that her aggressive stance, although central to her appointment, is creating friction with key international allies and diminishing the EU’s diplomatic influence.
Kallas’ rise to the top of the EU's foreign policy was largely propelled by her strong anti-Russian messaging. However, those familiar with the internal dynamics argue that her confrontational tone is pushing allies away.
“We expect her to be, well, more diplomatic,” a diplomat based in the EU told the magazine. Another insider remarked, “She is more cop than diplomat,” noting that her entire focus seems to revolve around Russia.
Foreign Policy notes that Kallas’ “tendency to say what’s on her mind” has placed considerable strain on relations with influential nations such as China, India, and the United States.
Due to these tensions, Kallas has occasionally been overshadowed by more seasoned figures like NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and French President Emmanuel Macron, who are increasingly relied upon to handle sensitive diplomatic efforts.
The article highlights several incidents that underscore Kallas’ combative approach. One notable episode occurred in February, when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio canceled a scheduled meeting with her at the last moment.
This followed her comment on X stating that “the free world needs a new leader,” made shortly after a tense exchange between President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky at the White House.
In another diplomatic setback, the Chinese Foreign Ministry sharply criticized Kallas in early September for making “irresponsible” statements that seemed to minimize the roles of Russia and China in the Allied victory during World War II.
Around the same period, Kanwal Sibal, a former Indian Foreign Minister, publicly questioned her competence, claiming she was “not qualified” for her position.
This was in reaction to her suggestion of a “carrots and sticks” strategy in dealing with India.
While Kallas remains a prominent figure in EU politics, growing concerns suggest that her current approach may be doing more harm than good to the bloc’s global diplomacy.
