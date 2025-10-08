Rocket Doctor Signs Contracts With Major U.S. Insurers, Expanding Access To Over 7 Million Patients Across California And New York



Rocket Doctor has signed contracts and is in credentialing with six major insurance companies across Medicare Advantage, Commercial, and Medicaid Managed Care.

Coverage estimated to include more than 7 million members across California and New York State.

Patients covered under these plans can now access in-network physicians using Rocket Doctor's physician-led, AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace, which supports comprehensive urgent care, primary care, mental health, chronic disease management, and preventive services. These contracts accelerate Rocket Doctor's U.S. expansion, strengthening its mission to improve access, affordability, and equity in healthcare.

New York, NY, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Rocket Doctor AI”) today announced that doctors using its wholly-owned digital health platform and marketplace, Rocket Doctor Inc., are now in-network with half a dozen major insurance companies across the United States. These agreements provide access to Rocket Doctor's services for more than 7 million patients across California and New York.

The contracts span Medicare Advantage, Medicaid Managed Care and Commercial health insurance, unlocking healthcare coverage for millions of members who can now connect with Rocket Doctor's network of licensed physicians and specialists through its physician-led, AI-powered platform.

With these agreements, Rocket Doctor strengthens its position as a trusted partner to payers and patients coast to coast, expanding healthcare access in states with significant Medicaid and Medicare populations, as well as large, diverse commercial markets.

“This is a major milestone in Rocket Doctor's U.S. expansion,” said Dr. William Cherniak, CEO of Rocket Doctor Inc.“By contracting with these leading insurers we're able to deliver high-quality affordable healthcare to millions of Americans, including Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and underserved rural / remote communities. This marks another important step in our mission to make healthcare more accessible, equitable, and efficient.”

Rocket Doctor's platform supports a wide range of services, including urgent and primary care, mental health, women's health, chronic disease management, preventive services, and prescription support. By integrating connected devices and proprietary AI technologies, Rocket Doctor enhances the ability of clinicians to diagnose and treat patients remotely while ensuring compliance with HIPAA standards.

The company's further expansion in California and New York reflects its strategic focus on states with large populations facing urgent healthcare challenges, including shortages of primary care physicians, long wait times for urgent and specialist care, and disparities in access across urban and rural communities.

With these insurance contracts in place, Rocket Doctor is positioned to accelerate patient growth in the U.S., while building on its track record of over 700,000 patient visits delivered to date across North America.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company's proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 300 MDs to provide care to more than 700,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.

By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.

