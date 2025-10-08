CHAR Tech Provides Thorold Facility Construction Update And Video

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAR Technologies Ltd. (“ CHAR Tech ” or the“ Company ”) (TSXV:YES), a leader in sustainable energy solutions, is pleased to provide an update on construction progress at its Thorold Renewable Energy Facility (“ the Facility ”). The project remains on track to complete construction of its commercial biocarbon production line by year-end, positioning the Company to advance toward renewable natural gas (“ RNG ”) production in 2026. Major components of the feedstock handling system are now in place, with final installation of the outdoor conveyors scheduled for October. Once complete, the feedstock handling system will enable continuous movement of wood waste biomass through the Facility. A new video highlighting the ongoing installation of the feedstock handling system can be viewed here: Watch the Thorold Facility Construction Update Following completion of the feedstock handling system, the Company will transport the first of two commercial High Temperature Pyrolysis (“ HTP ”) kilns, currently located 40 kilometres from the Facility, for installation and integration with the feedstock handling system. This will complete construction of the commercial biocarbon production phase. The second kiln will be installed as part of the RNG production Phase 2 scheduled for 2026. Andrew White, CEO of CHAR Tech, commented“The Facility continues to progress on schedule thanks to the dedication of our construction and engineering partners. With the feedstock handling system nearing completion and preparations underway for kiln installation, we remain well positioned to complete the biocarbon production line before year-end to advance toward RNG production Phase 2 in 2026.” About CHAR Tech CHAR Tech (TSXV:YES) first-in-kind high temperature pyrolysis (HTP) technology processes unmerchantable wood and organic wastes to simultaneously generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas (RNG) or green hydrogen and a solid biocarbon that is a carbon neutral drop-in replacement for metallurgical steel making coal. CHAR's HTP is an ideal waste to energy solution that aligns with the global green energy transition by diverting waste from landfills and generating sustainable clean energy to decarbonize heavy industry. Website: For further information, please contact:

