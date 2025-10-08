Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dhakaiya Dawat: Amari Dhaka Unveils Old Town Food Festival


2025-10-08 08:10:44
Dhaka: Amari Dhaka, one of the city's leading star hotels, announces the launch of“Dhakaiya Dawat”-its latest food festival at the hotel's signature dining outlet Amaya Food Gallery.

The exclusive buffet, running from October 5-31, offers guests the experience of Old Dhaka's rich and diverse flavors in a luxurious contemporary setting.

Guests dining at Amaya Food Gallery can treat themselves with a flavorful selection of iconic Old Dhaka dishes prepared by Amari Dhaka's culinary team. The buffet features signature items such as: Mutton Jali Kebab, Duck Vuna, Mutton Paya with Bakar Khani, Puran Dhakar Kacchi Biryani, Shutki vuna, Kebabs, Tengri Angare Kebab, Moroogh Polao, Letka khichuri, Vortas, Dohi Vara, Gurer Khir, and Jafrani Shahi Firni, among others.

The buffet is priced at BDT 7786, with a special Pay One Eat Four offer available exclusively for BOGO (Buy One Get One) cardholders.

