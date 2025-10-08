403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Current Group Restructures To Unify Dna And Current Global
(MENAFN- PRovoke) CHICAGO - Current Group, part of The Weber Shandwick Collective, has restructured and rebranded to create a more unified identity across its two agency brands, dna Communications and Current Global.
Formed last year to bring together the health and consumer agencies under one umbrella, the group enters its next phase with new leadership roles, expanded offerings and a refreshed brand platform.
CEO Mike Rosich said the changes build on work that began when Current Group launched in mid-2024.“When we created Current Group, the goal was always to keep two distinct agencies while encouraging collaboration where it benefits our clients and our people,” he said.“We wanted leaders who could be embedded in their agencies but also operate at the group level - bringing shared expertise, resources and strategy to both.”
The new executive leadership team includes Sara Baker, Pete Campisi, Afton Grier, Kristin Parchman, David Murphy-Colonna and Jennifer Symmonds, alongside Rosich. The team draws from both dna Communications and Current Global to guide strategy, operations and client service across the organization.
Rosich said the structure is intended to be cohesive but evolutionary, designed to strengthen operations and foster collaboration without diluting the agencies' individual identities.“We're still operating as two distinct agency brands but interconnected so we can pull resources and deliver more value across-the-board,” he said.
As part of its continued focus on health communications, Current Group earlier this year integrated staff from Current Global's North America and UK health business into dna to reinforce its science-based expertise.
The group also introduced CurrentWell, a consumer health offering that combines dna's scientific grounding with Current Global's cultural storytelling, and Executive Media and Presentation Excellence, a new coaching program for senior leaders and spokespeople led by Angela Salerno-Robin, executive VP of media relations at dna Communications.
Rosich said the updates reflect the solidification of a year's worth of evolution, aligning operations, leadership and brand identity around a more connected but intentionally distinct model.
Formed last year to bring together the health and consumer agencies under one umbrella, the group enters its next phase with new leadership roles, expanded offerings and a refreshed brand platform.
CEO Mike Rosich said the changes build on work that began when Current Group launched in mid-2024.“When we created Current Group, the goal was always to keep two distinct agencies while encouraging collaboration where it benefits our clients and our people,” he said.“We wanted leaders who could be embedded in their agencies but also operate at the group level - bringing shared expertise, resources and strategy to both.”
The new executive leadership team includes Sara Baker, Pete Campisi, Afton Grier, Kristin Parchman, David Murphy-Colonna and Jennifer Symmonds, alongside Rosich. The team draws from both dna Communications and Current Global to guide strategy, operations and client service across the organization.
Rosich said the structure is intended to be cohesive but evolutionary, designed to strengthen operations and foster collaboration without diluting the agencies' individual identities.“We're still operating as two distinct agency brands but interconnected so we can pull resources and deliver more value across-the-board,” he said.
As part of its continued focus on health communications, Current Group earlier this year integrated staff from Current Global's North America and UK health business into dna to reinforce its science-based expertise.
The group also introduced CurrentWell, a consumer health offering that combines dna's scientific grounding with Current Global's cultural storytelling, and Executive Media and Presentation Excellence, a new coaching program for senior leaders and spokespeople led by Angela Salerno-Robin, executive VP of media relations at dna Communications.
Rosich said the updates reflect the solidification of a year's worth of evolution, aligning operations, leadership and brand identity around a more connected but intentionally distinct model.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment