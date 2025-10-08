Indian ODI Squad To Leave For Australia On October 15

Photo Credit-X Handle Of BCCI

New Delhi -The Indian ODI squad will depart for Australia in two separate batches on October 15 from the national capital with logistics and ticket availability determining the final travel schedule.

India will play a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I affair Down Under.

According to sources in the BCCI, one group of players will leave in the morning while the second batch is likely to fly out later in the evening, depending on the availability of business class tickets for the long-haul flight.

Former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, along with newly appointed vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, are expected to join the rest of the Test squad members in New Delhi ahead of the team's departure.

“Virat and Rohit will touch down in the capital either on the day of departure or a day prior,” a source in the know told PTI.

The team is scheduled to fly to Perth, where the first ODI against Australia will be played on October 19.