Hercules Metals Provides Update On 2025 Drilling At The Leviathan Porphyry System

Upsized 2025 drilling campaign: The Company's 2025 drill program has been expanded beyond the original 12,000 metre target. Over 13,000 metres of drilling have been completed, with the Company expecting to continue drilling into November 2025, as long as seasonal weather conditions permit.

2025 drilling progressing well: 2025 drilling now includes sixteen (16) holes completed, with three (3) holes in progress, and three (3) additional RC pre-collars ready for completion.

"Donut" Anomaly now being tested in Southern Flats Zone: Core holes 25-16 and 25-22 have now begun testing a new target in the Southern Flats Zone known as the Donut Anomaly, with a third hole, 25-23, pre-collared and ready for completion. The highly-conductive, 3 km-wide Donut Anomaly represents one of the largest geophysical targets identified by the Company to date.

Nine (9) holes currently being assayed: Samples for nine (9) complete holes (25-03 - 25-11) have been sent to the lab and are being processed, with additional sample shipments ongoing.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Hercules Metals Corp. (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) (FSE: C0X) (" Hercules " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on 2025 drilling progress at its flagship Leviathan porphyry copper discovery on its Hercules Property in western Idaho (the " Property "). Sixteen holes have been completed, with one hole in-progress at Leviathan and two holes currently in-progress on a large new priority target area in the Southern Flats Zone. Over 13,000 metres have been drilled to date, with samples for nine holes awaiting assay at the lab. Figure 1 provides an updated drill map, showing holes completed, in-progress, and pre-collared with a reverse circulation (" RC ") drill rig.

Chris Paul, CEO and Director of Hercules Metals, commented, "I am encouraged by the steady progress of our 2025 drilling campaign. Early validation of our 3D geological model has enabled us to execute a combined strategy of both definition and pure exploration drilling. By employing a fence-based approach, we are able to pinpoint holes that demonstrate the strongest continuity across each 200-metre section, systematically expanding the deposit and delivering value for our shareholders."

"As we continue to build value through definition drilling, we have also entered the initial phase of exploration on a large new target, with a scale that extends well beyond that of Leviathan itself. This new target, referred to as the "Donut" Anomaly, reveals a strong conductivity signature that spans more than three times the width of Leviathan, underscoring the district-scale potential of this new and emerging porphyry copper belt in the United States."

Definition drilling is beginning to demonstrate continuity in the Footwall Zone, both along strike and to depth. Continuous mineralization may potentially extend for upwards of 1 km in the Footwall Zone, following completion of the 2025 drill campaign (Figure 1). Drill holes 25-14, -18, and -21 are designed to test this continuity trend, the first of which is in progress and the latter two are now pre-collared. Footwall mineralization remains open to the south.

Mineralization also remains open in the Hanging Wall Zone, south of 2024 drill hole 24-19, where the coincident Leviathan MT anomaly increases in both scale and magnitude toward the Southern Flats area. Drill hole 25-16 is currently testing for a southern extension of the Leviathan porphyry into Southern Flats, whereas drill holes 25-22 and 25-23 are designed to evaluate whether the stronger, 3-km-wide bullseye MT feature (the "Donut Anomaly") may represent a second and separate porphyry centre. Given the sheer scale of the new MT target, drill testing will continue until one or more complete fences have been established across the entire anomaly. Figures 2 and 3 provide cross-sectional and long-sectional views of drill holes 25-22 (in-progress) and 25-23 (pre-collared), representing the first two (2) holes of a planned three (3)-hole fence, testing diagonally across the anomaly.







Figure 1: Drill plan showing completed, in progress, and pre-collared drill holes, relative to MT conductivity 800m below surface. Hotter colours are more conductive.

Figure 2: Northwest-facing cross section through MT resistivity model. Planned target depths are shown for drill holes 25-22 and 25-23, which are currently pre-collared to 450 m and 400 m respectively. Hotter colours are more conductive.

Figure 3: Southwest-facing long section through MT resistivity model. Outline of Leviathan porphyry in white. The new Donut Anomaly shows a similar pattern of a moderately conductive core surrounded by highly conductive alteration. Planned target depths are shown for drill holes 25-22 and 25-23.

Drilling Contractors

RC drilling has been successfully completed for the season, with three remaining pre-collared holes still to be advanced with core drilling. Hercules extends its appreciation to Alford Drilling.

Dorado Drilling USA has delivered outstanding performance this season, completing deep holes on schedule and to specification, achieving production targets and meaningful cost savings for the Company. Building on this success, a third Dorado rig has been mobilized to site to further enhance productivity through the remainder of the campaign. The contract with Scout Drilling has been concluded, and the three most efficient Dorado core rigs will remain active, to maintain a strong and consistent production, through to the end of season.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Dillon Hume, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for the Company. Mr. Hume is a "Qualified Person" for Hercules Metals within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Hercules Metals Corp.

Hercules Metals Corp. (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) (FSE: C0X) is an exploration Company focused on developing America's newest porphyry copper district, in Idaho.

The 100% owned Hercules Project located northwest of Cambridge, hosts the newly discovered Leviathan porphyry copper system, one of the most important new discoveries in the country to date. The Company is well positioned for growth through continued drilling, supported by a strategic investment from Barrick Mining Corporation.

With the potential for significant scale, the Company's management and board of directors aims to build on its proven track record which includes the discovery and development of numerous precious metals projects worldwide.