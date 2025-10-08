Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Timing For Third Quarter 2025 Results

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH) (the "" or ""), will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, after the markets close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:

U.S./Canada (toll free): 1-833-752-3625

International Dial In: 1-647-846-8435

Link to audio webcast:

A replay will be available until November 19, 2025, by accessing:

International Toll: 1-412-317-0088

US/Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658

Replay Access Code: 1130353

About Northwest

Northwest provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at August 12, 2025, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 168 income-producing properties and 15.8 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Australasia, Brazil and Europe. The REIT's portfolio of medical outpatient buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Northwest leverages its global workforce in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information please visit: .