Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Timing For Third Quarter 2025 Results
The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:
U.S./Canada (toll free): 1-833-752-3625
International Dial In: 1-647-846-8435
Link to audio webcast:
A replay will be available until November 19, 2025, by accessing:
International Toll: 1-412-317-0088
US/Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658
Replay Access Code: 1130353
About Northwest
Northwest provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at August 12, 2025, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 168 income-producing properties and 15.8 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Australasia, Brazil and Europe. The REIT's portfolio of medical outpatient buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Northwest leverages its global workforce in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information please visit: .
