Russian Troops Receive Orders To Storm Positions In Pokrovsk Sector At All Costs Zelensky


2025-10-08 08:06:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky following a report by the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, Ukrinform reports, citing his Telegram channel

"I would like to especially acknowledge the warriors of the Center of Special Operations "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine, who are conducting active operations in the Pokrovsk sector. We note that Russian troops have been ordered to storm our positions at all costs. As a result, Russian losses have increased substantially. The Security Service's warriors alone – and only in the Pokrovsk sector – are now eliminating more than 100 occupiers per day, not taking into account the results achieved by other components of our Defense and Security Forces. Overall, during the past month, the warriors of the Center of Special Operations "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine neutralized 3,028 occupiers – each case properly verified," he wrote.

Zelensky noted that the SSU continues to work to destroy Russian intelligence networks. He noted that he had approved operations“aimed at reducing Russia's military potential.”

The President said that during the meeting, they discussed the service's combat work in detail. Zelensky thanked all the soldiers involved.

"Vasyl Maliuk reported on the results of our long-range strikes conducted by the Security Service's forces. It is important that Ukrainian long-range drone-missiles are demonstrating growing effectiveness. We are also achieving significant results in destroying Russian air defense systems," he noted.

Read also: Air Defense Forces destroy 154 of 183 enemy drones

As reported by Ukrinform, the Security Service of Ukraine detained an agent of the Russian Federal Security Service who, under the guise of an international freight driver, was involved in coordinating Russian strikes on Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President

