Ministry Follows Up On Two Jordanians Aboard Freedom Flotilla Intercepted By Israel


2025-10-08 08:06:20
Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs is following up on the situation of the two Jordanian citizens, who were aboard the Conscience vessel, part of the Freedom Flotilla heading to the Gaza Strip, which was intercepted by Israel on Wednesday in international waters.
The ministry affirmed that it holds Israel accountable for the two Jordanians' safety, warning against jeopardizing their lives.
In a statement, ministry spokesperson Fuad Majali said all "necessary" procedures and communications are being undertaken to ensure the citizens' safety, safeguard their rights, and secure their departure, through the Operations and Consular Affairs Directorate and the Jordanian Embassy in Tel Aviv.
Majali added that the ministry will provide "any possible" assistance to evacuate the nationals of other countries that request its support in this regard.
Majali also condemned the interception of the flotilla as a violation of international law, a threat to freedom of navigation, and a danger to civilian lives.
On future action, he urged the international community to uphold its legal and moral responsibilities, compel Israel to respect its obligations under international law and international humanitarian law, and lift all restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza to confront the exceptional catastrophe caused by the Israeli aggression on the strip.

