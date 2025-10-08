Revolutionizing Cardiology: Robots, AI, And Innovations At The Heart Of Change

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-Generation Intervention Cardiology Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product Type, Indication Type, End User, and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global next-generation intervention cardiology market is expected to witness significant expansion, projected to reach $46.82 billion by 2035, driven by the escalating burden of cardiovascular diseases- including coronary artery disease, structural heart defects, and valvular disorders - that demand safer, more precise alternatives to open-heart surgery.

This market is anchored in minimally invasive, catheter-based solutions that integrate advanced robotics, and AI-guided imaging to deliver superior procedural accuracy, faster recovery, and expanded patient access.



Next-generation intervention cardiology represents a paradigm shift, combining automation, data-driven precision, and operator ergonomics to improve outcomes while reducing occupational hazards. Key milestones, such as the commercial launch and adoption of robotic-assisted PCI systems like Robocath's R-One - currently the only commercially available R-PCI platform - have validated these disruptive approaches and and the CE Mark for transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) platforms, underscored the shift toward standardization and scalability of catheter-based therapies.

Market expansion is further bolstered by supportive reimbursement and regulatory pathways in the U.S., EU, and Japan, alongside investments by public and private sectors in cath lab modernization, operator training, and digital integration. Countries across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are scaling infrastructure and fostering innovation hubs, with emerging economies such as India and Brazil offering significant untapped potential for next-generation intervention cardiology market.

Technological convergence is accelerating growth, with innovations such as AI-enabled OCT/IVUS imaging, remote robotic PCI platforms, and bioresorbable scaffolds enhancing both procedural quality and long-term outcomes. While robotic-assisted PCI and intravascular imaging remain dominant segments of next-generation intervention cardiology, newer applications in structural interventions, peripheral artery disease, and congenital heart repairs are expanding the scope of next-generation intervention cardiology beyond coronary disease.

Despite this momentum, challenges such as high capital costs, fragmented training standards, and uneven access to technology persist in the global next-generation intervention cardiology landscape. However, growing payer support, and industry-academic collaborations are steadily addressing these barriers, enabling wider adoption of of next-generation intervention cardiology solutions.

Leading players such as Abbott., Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Terumo Corporation are shaping the competitive landscape, advancing first-in-class devices, expanding portfolios, and investing in clinical validation and commercialization to strengthen their foothold in next-generation intervention cardiology.

As healthcare increasingly prioritizes precision medicine, patient-centric care, and minimally invasive solutions, next-generation intervention cardiology stands at the forefront of cardiovascular innovation, poised to redefine care paradigms and improve outcomes for diverse patient populations worldwide.

Recent Developments in the Next-Generation Intervention Cardiology Market



In May 2025, Koninklijke Philips N.V. launched VeriSight Pro 3D ICE catheter in Europe, delivering real-time 3D intracardiac imaging to expand access to minimally invasive heart procedures. Technology enhances procedural guidance for structural heart interventions without requiring general anesthesia, improving efficiency and patient comfort in minimally invasive cardiac care.

In May 2025, Cordis launched the SELUTION Global Coronary Registry, a real-world, prospective study enrolling up to 10,000 patients to track long-term outcomes of SELUTION SLR drug-eluting balloon over five years.

In April 2025, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation received CE Mark approval for the SAPIEN M3 Transcatheter Mitral Valve System, the first TMVR device for transcatheter treatment of patients with symptomatic (moderate-to-severe mitral regurgitation) who are ineligible for surgery or transcatheter edge-to-edge (TEER) therapy.

In March 2025, Abbott launched an FDA IDE-approved TECTONIC trial to evaluate its Coronary Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) System for treating severely calcified coronary arteries prior to stenting, enrolling up to 335 patients across 47 U.S. sites. In March 2025, Terumo Corporation received EU MDR approval for Ultimaster Nagomi and Ultimaster Tansei sirolimus-eluting stents, indicated for high bleeding risk (HBR) patients, including those eligible for dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) as short as one month.

Market Demand Drivers:



Rising Elderly Population, Driving Demand for Advanced Cardiac Interventions:

Cardiovascular Disease Burden in the Elderly Emergence of Robotic-Assisted Interventions-Enhancing Procedural Accuracy and Operator Control

Market Challenges:



Data Standardization and Clinical Validation Gaps in AI-Driven Cardiology Safety and Clinical Validation Barriers for Next-Generation Vascular Implants

Market Opportunities:



Stent and Balloon Innovation Unlocking Next-Generation Use Cases

Advancements in Drug-Coated Balloon Technologies Remote and Robotic-Enabled Expansion into Emerging Markets

Market Trends:

Shift Towards Minimally Invasive and Percutaneous Procedures Transforming Treatment Paradigms

The field of cardiac care is increasingly shifting toward minimally invasive, catheter-based interventions that offer shorter recovery times, reduced procedural risks, and lower healthcare costs - particularly beneficial for elderly and high-risk patients. Techniques such as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC), MitraClip, and robotic Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) are progressively replacing traditional open-heart surgeries, establishing themselves as standard-of-care treatments for various cardiac conditions. The use of MitraClip has expanded significantly in recent years, supported by broader regulatory approvals and reimbursement policies.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Profiled companies have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts, as well as analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Key players in this market include leading global medical device companies offering a comprehensive range of advanced interventional solutions, such as robotic-assisted PCI systems, intravascular imaging platforms, and next-generation stents and scaffolds. Established firms like Abbott, Medtronic, and Boston Scientific dominate with extensive portfolios spanning coronary, structural, and peripheral interventions.

Innovators are also developing AI-driven imaging modalities, such as advanced OCT and IVUS systems, to improve procedural planning and outcomes. Biotech-inspired medtech firms are pioneering bioresorbable scaffolds, drug-coated balloons, and novel vascular implants that enhance vessel healing and reduce restenosis. Start-ups and regional players are entering with disruptive solutions, such as cost-effective robotic systems, portable imaging tools, and tele-interventional platforms targeting underserved and emerging markets. Together, these companies are driving technological progress, expanding access to advanced care, and addressing unmet needs in precision-guided, minimally invasive cardiovascular interventions.

Some prominent names established in this market are:



Medtronic plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott.

Terumo Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences

Koninklijke Philips N.V. Siemens Healthineers



Key Attributes:

