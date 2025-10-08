IBN Announces Latest Episode Of The Techmediawire Podcast Featuring Frank Parrish, President Of Globaltech Corp.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN , a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The TechMediaWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The TechMediaWire Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in the tech industry. The TechMediaWire Podcast's latest episode features Frank R. Parrish, III, President of GlobalTech Corp. (OTC: GLTK) , a U.S.-based technology holding company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and digital infrastructure.

To begin the interview, Parrish shared GlobalTech's mission of building value through a collaborative and technology-driven approach.

“GlobalTech's a technology company that has something remarkable in its DNA. We fearlessly believe that value creation is a collaborative journey that needs creativity, clarity and singleness of purpose,” he explained.“Technology development and deployment are at the core of our growth strategy, and we're constantly enhancing this capability to deliver quantifiable success.”

He went on to describe the company's dual-vertical strategy, combining proprietary product innovation with value-added acquisitions.

“We've developed two distinct verticals of business excellence. Our technology vertical is focused on AI and big data applications. We create products using the latest technology stack that have a transformative effect on business operations.... Our business holding vertical includes technology-centric business operations-established businesses that have their own growth trajectory... Being a holding company, we've worked hard to deploy a highly cohesive operational landscape within the organization. This ensures that GlobalTech itself is the first beneficiary of the exponential impact of emerging technologies, which delivers maximum value for all stakeholders.”

Parrish also highlighted the company's rapid international expansion and collaborative development model.

“It's hard to believe we started just a year back on the market access and have an on-ground footprint now in the USA, the UK, the EU, the Middle East, and Australia for product and service offerings. Overall, the momentum has been very positive, and we plan to capitalize further on our strengths.”

Join IBN's Stuart Smith for a conversation with Frank Parrish, President of GlobalTech , as he shares how the company is building scale through innovation, acquisition, and global deployment.

The latest installment of The TechMediaWire Podcast continues to reinforce IBN's commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 19 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

About GlobalTech Corporation

GlobalTech Corporation is a U.S.-based technology holding company driving innovation across AI, big data, and frontier technologies. Through strategic partnerships, scalable platforms, and capital investments, GlobalTech seeks to empower companies and enterprises to transform industries and create value in the digital economy.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

