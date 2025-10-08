Agentic AI In Labor Market Study 2025-2029: Demand For AI Co-Workers Fuels Agentic AI Market, Forecast Shows Upward Trend (39.9% CAGR)
Dublin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agentic AI in Labor Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The agentic AI labor market is anticipated to witness substantial growth, projected to increase by USD 8.15 billion from 2024 to 2029, at an impressive CAGR of 39.9%. This growth is fueled by the burgeoning adoption of hyper-automation aimed at optimizing operational efficiency, increased business complexity and data surges, and the democratization of skills and tech access.
The market sees significant growth from the integration of AI coworkers in hyper-automation, a broadening focus on specialized AI agents, and the emergence of governance and human-in-loop frameworks. These elements contribute to increased demand across sectors.
This comprehensive report offers a thorough analysis of the current market scenario, reflecting the latest trends and growth drivers. It provides an evaluation of market size and forecasts, alongside vendor assessments covering approximately 25 major industry players.
Research methodology applied in the study is a blend of primary and secondary information from key industry participants. It encompasses market size data, regional segment analysis, vendor landscapes, and analyses of key companies, both historical and predictive.
The segmentation of the agentic AI labor market is outlined as follows:
- By Deployment: On-premises, Cloud-based By Solution: Robotic process automation, Conversational agents, Decision-support tools, Task-autonomous agents, Others By End-user: BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Others By Geographical Landscape: North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America
The report explores the following key areas:
- Agentic AI in Labor Market sizing Agentic AI in Labor Market forecast Agentic AI in Labor Market industry analysis
Detailed vendor analysis is designed to enhance client market positioning, featuring leading vendors such as:
- Aisera Inc. Amazon Web Services Inc. Automatic Data Processing Inc. Conversica Inc. Counsel AI Corp. Cresta Google LLC International Business Machines Corp. Microsoft Corp. Outreach Corp. Salesforce Inc. ServiceNow Inc. ThoughtSpot Inc. UiPath Inc. UKG Inc. Verint Systems Inc. Workday Inc.
Moreover, the report highlights emerging trends and potential challenges to navigate for market growth optimization. This enables companies to strategically plan and capitalize on forthcoming opportunities. The report offers a holistic market view through the synthesis of data from a variety of sources, analyzed via key parameters including profitability, pricing strategies, competition, and promotional tactics.
The analysis is comprehensive and reliable, stemming from extensive primary and secondary research, and presents a complete competitive framework and a sophisticated vendor selection methodology. This foundation supports precise market growth forecasting through meticulous qualitative and quantitative research practices.
