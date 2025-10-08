Acronis Expands Iberia Partner Network Through New Partnership With Cefiros

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The partnership with Cefiros strengthens its position as a strategic cyber protection ally, to expand MSP channel coverage in Spain

MADRID, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis , a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection , reinforces its channel strategy in Spain and boosts its partner ecosystem through a new strategic partnership with Cefiros, a Spain-based MSP who specializes in cybersecurity. The alliance positions Cefiros as a key partner in distributing and promoting Acronis' natively integrated cyber protection solutions in the Iberian market.







“The agreement with Cefiros reinforces our MSP strategy in Iberia and enables us to bring our cyber-protection solutions to more SMEs,” said Eduardo García Sancho, Country Manager for Acronis Iberia.“With their experience and partner network, we can better address the growing need for complete and easy-to-manage solutions.”

The partnership will enable Cefiros to round out its portfolio with backup, disaster recovery, and advanced security services, giving its customers the ability to manage everything from a single console. These solutions address a growing need among small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs): to simplify cybersecurity management in the face of limited technical and financial resources, while ensuring business continuity.

“SMBs often face a lack of technical and financial resources to manage their security,” said Ángel Carreras, CEO of Cefiros.“The Acronis platform impressed us with its ability to unify backup, disaster recovery, and advanced cybersecurity in a single console, which greatly simplifies management and ensures business continuity. With this agreement we can strengthen our MSP proposition and bring more value to our partner network.”

About Cefiros

Cefiros is a Value-Added Distributor (VAD) specialized in Cybersecurity and Cyberintelligence solutions, currently operating from its Madrid office, serving Spain, Portugal and Latin America. Its objective is to provide the best solutions to IT, OT, IoT and Network cybersecurity integrators, offering a value-add layer to all players (vendors, integrators and end customers) both commercially and technically.

Cefiros' portfolio currently includes vendors such as Tufin, WithSecure, Horizon3, Illumio, Keeper Security, Keysight, Utimaco-Conpal, Kymatio, Iberlayer, IronChip, Whalebone, Aikido, Plexicus, Ubika, Arexdata, OPSWAT, Radiflow and Beygoo, and it works with more than 250 integrators in its ecosystem.

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity , data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

